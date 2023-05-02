BenefitMall Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winners in American Business Awards®

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New York

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall Marketplace was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year/New Product or Service Launch category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards today. BenefitMall also won a Bronze Stevie Award for Content Marketing.

BenefitMall (PRNewswire)

The American Business Awards are one of the premier business awards programs in the U.S. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

BenefitMall Marketplace, powered by Ease®, offers insurance brokers a completely digital solution that is paperless, secure, and cohesive across every point of client engagement, from new quotes to annual renewals.

"Marketplace levels the playing field for brokers by giving them access to secure technology that would otherwise be too expensive and time-consuming for them to deploy on their own," said BenefitMall president Bob Love. "Marketplace has created a differentiated value proposition for brokers to not just compete – but win – in the current industry landscape."

BenefitMall announced Marketplace, building excitement about free benefits administration with full-service support, through an omni-channel marketing campaign that included product capability videos, mailers, a technology overview brochure, LinkedIn campaigns, Technical Consultant demos and webinars, and sales training and discussion guides. Illustrating the company's "Less of what holds you back and more of what makes you great" theme, broker advertising, email blasts, and social media posts further promoted the product's successful launch.

Commenting on the company's award for Content Marketing, BenefitMall CEO Scott Kirksey said, "We wanted to highlight the breadth of industry and specialty expertise across executive and leadership teams - individuals that most clients were unlikely to encounter in their day-to-day engagement with BenefitMall. Our contributed content campaign of bylined articles showcased a variety of subject matter experts and topics across multiple trade publications throughout the year and established BenefitMall as a dependable source of high-quality material."

In the first two years of the contributed articles program, BenefitMall placed 21 articles in eight different health benefits marketplace media outlets. Six unique subject matter experts authored articles: the CEO, three members of the senior leadership team, one regional leader, and the head of compliance and government affairs. Campaign topics ranged from compliance/legislative highlights to overviews of non-medical benefits to ICHRAs (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements) and more.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest employee benefits general agency, partnering with a network of 20,000 brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Founded in 1979, BenefitMall leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide a seamless selling experience for its carriers, brokers, and their clients. BenefitMall is part of CRC Group's Life, Retirement and Benefits Solutions division, a leading national wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

