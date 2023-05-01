AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates presented as nominees to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes
Total Votes
Percentage
Percentage
Leona Aglukkaq
315,970,377
12,768,930
328,739,307
96.12 %
3.88 %
Ammar Al-Joundi
323,341,893
5,397,414
328,739,307
98.36 %
1.64 %
Sean Boyd
307,701,329
21,037,976
328,739,305
93.60 %
6.40 %
Martine A. Celej
263,300,628
65,438,678
328,739,306
80.09 %
19.91 %
Jonathan Gill
318,478,750
10,260,556
328,739,306
96.88 %
3.12 %
Peter Grosskopf
287,355,585
41,385,026
328,740,611
87.41 %
12.59 %
Elizabeth Lewis-Gray
318,845,651
9,893,655
328,739,306
96.99 %
3.01 %
Deborah McCombe
318,584,807
10,154,499
328,739,306
96.91 %
3.09 %
Jeffrey Parr
309,419,358
19,319,947
328,739,305
94.12 %
5.88 %
J. Merfyn Roberts
307,437,469
21,301,837
328,739,306
93.52 %
6.48 %
Jamie C. Sokalsky
309,356,210
19,383,096
328,739,306
94.10 %
5.90 %
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.
Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
