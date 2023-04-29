Urology Care Foundation Announces New Humanitarian Endowment for Pakistan

BALTIMORE, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), announces the creation of the UCF Humanitarian Endowment for Pakistan. This fund will support humanitarian work specifically within the geographic area of Pakistan.

Harris M. Nagler, MD, Urology Care Foundation President, said, "The leadership of Dr. Badar Mian has been outstanding and demonstrates his commitment, and that of his colleagues, to the UCF's humanitarian efforts worldwide and to Pakistan."

An annual $4,500 grant will be available for this endowment starting in 2024, and the selected grantees and identified projects will support the improvement of urological care in underserved communities and/or research involving health policy to improve patient access to care and education.

"We are so appreciative for the UCF and to all the fellow urologists who contributed to make a pivotal project like this feasible," said Dr. Badar Mian, urologist at Albany Medical Center and primary coordinator of donations to bring the endowment to fruition. "There is a remarkable need in Pakistan for altruistic efforts like this to improve urologic care for their struggling communities, so we hope this endowment, which is entirely funded by AUA members, can help change lives."

The program is designated for AUA members who are board certified urologists, and for resident/fellow members who are sponsored by, and work in collaboration with, a board-certified urologist. Applicants must highlight their affiliation with an established organization and project taking place in Pakistan. A Program Announcement detailing the application requirements, review and selection process will be distributed by the Urology Care Foundation at the beginning of the application cycle.

For more information visit https://www.urologyhealth.org/humanitarianism/support-our-global-mission/endowments.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

Corey Del Bianco, Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager

410-689-4033, cdelbianco@auanet.org

