Miaozhen Systems released The Landscape of Chinese Consumer Interest Tribes, connecting consumers and brands

Recently, Miaozhen Systems released The Landscape of Chinese Consumer Interest Tribes, making a comprehensive presentation of Chinese consumer interest Tribes. According to the big data of social media in January 2023, Miaozhen Systems has sorted out 35 sub-tribes and 168 tribes. Based on the size of tribes in social media and the characteristics of people, it has drawn the landscape of Chinese consumer interest tribes.

As can be seen from the panorama, the largest tribes include: Makeup, Hip-hop, Luxury, Dog, etc.; and interestingly, the tribes of young women include JK, Cotton Doll, Otome Game, etc.; the tribes of older men are extreme different, include Calligraphy, Bird Photography, Aerial Photograph, etc.

In the digital era, it is difficult to subdivide digital consumers according to simply demography or consumption behavior logic. In social media, they are more likely to converge via common interests, cultures and ideals to form similar culture/interest tribes. Tribes, which is brilliant way of connecting consumers and brands, is also a perfect method for STP (Segmenting, Targeting and Positioning) to upgrade through big data.

The New STP solution of Miaozhen Systems helps brands complete the whole process of market segmentation, target market, market positioning and marketing execution strategy in a new big data way through four steps. Compared with the traditional brand STP, the solution is Faster, More Accurate, More Comprehensive and Richer in big data volume. It helps advertisers solve market segmentation, target market, market positioning and marketing strategies at a lower cost.

Sun Fangchao, Senior Vice President of Mininglamp Technology and Product Manager of Social Studio of the Miaozhen Systems, says: "Based on the Miaozhen Systems Tribe solutions, Our Clients and partners will have more opportunities to extract common commercial scenarios, hot topics, influencers, and identify marketing trends easier and earlier, etc."

