LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches Total Property Understanding for the U.S. Home Insurance Market

New comprehensive property intelligence solution helps amplify the underwriting workforce and offers a more superior customer experience in the face of worsening loss ratios

ATLANTA, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LexisNexis Risk Solutions® announced the launch of LexisNexis® Total Property Understanding™, a new comprehensive property intelligence solution to help enable U.S. home insurance underwriters to narrow in on properties needing additional evaluation based on risk, capture comprehensive interior, exterior and aerial data from those properties through a consumer self-guided survey tool, and access AI-enabled insights to fast-track decision making. The solution expands the capabilities from the recent Flyreel® acquisition and can be used at new business or renewal to help carriers amplify their underwriting workforce and help significantly improve return on underwriting investment.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"Total Property Understanding is an answer for home insurance carriers who have been struggling to get timely and accurate data insights needed to help improve property underwriting," said Cole Winans, vice president, Home Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "In many cases, insurers are still relying on limited boots-on-the-ground inspections and manual processes that provide only a partial understanding of the risk. By combining the AI capabilities of Flyreel with insights from hundreds of interior, exterior and aerial property data attributes, we are introducing a more comprehensive solution in property risk assessment while helping consumers better ensure their coverage needs are known and accounted for."

Total Property Understanding combines capabilities from LexisNexis® Smart Selection and LexisNexis® Flyreel, incorporating LexisNexis® Rooftop, which uniquely combines aerial imagery with claims insights that measure wear and tear to roofs. The result is an end-to-end underwriting solution that can seamlessly integrate into an insurer's workflow, using predictive insights and proprietary data sources to help carriers identify potentially underinsured or high-risk properties at new business or renewal. Carriers then offer policyholders a convenient and easy consumer self-guided survey tool, using advanced computer vision technology to automatically capture hundreds of property insights. Any identified risks and hazards are transformed into an actionable report with prioritized detections based on the carrier's underwriting practices and risk appetite and is then delivered through an easy-to-use dashboard or system integration that can help enable straight-through processing.

"We hear from almost every home insurance carrier that their biggest concern is profitability. It's becoming more of a challenge for premiums to keep pace with the rising costs from inflation and higher claim severity – and carriers do not always have insight into the risks that are actually on their books," said George Hosfield, senior director, Home Insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Total Property Understanding delivers more data for risk decisioning into underwriters' hands faster. By delivering these additional data insights and combining them with LexisNexis Rooftop and its weather loss cost segmentation capabilities, we can help carriers more effectively assign the right rate for the right risk."

Total Property Understanding also helps home insurance underwriters streamline and scale their underwriting programs through AI-enabled automation that helps eliminate manual, time-intensive processes and delivers property inspection information three times faster than traditional methods. The underwriting team can customize the hazards and risks that are flagged based on their organization's specific priorities, risk appetite and underwriting rules. This customization fast-tracks the processing of policies and can help delight policyholders with more convenient evaluations and quicker turnaround times.

"Home claims severity was up 37% in the first half of 2022 versus that same time period in 2019, and we're unlikely to see any softening of the market in the near-term," said Mark Breading, partner, Strategy Meets Action, a ReSource Pro company. "LexisNexis Risk Solutions aptly named Total Property Understanding capability brings a comprehensive set of data and insights to home insurers to enable more precision in their underwriting and pricing of risk, which can help deliver a competitive advantage in the face of these continued headwinds."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

