BUCKED UP SIGNS RODEO STAR ROCKER STEINER

Former 2022 Resistol Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year pens deal with #1 pre-workout brand Bucked Up

OREM, Utah, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucked Up, a leading sports nutrition and lifestyle brand, today announced the signing of rodeo and bareback champion Rocker Steiner. Steiner joins Bucked Up as the brand's first rodeo athlete.

Steiner, a fourth-generation seasoned rodeo competitor from the famous rodeo Steiner family, finished 10th in the 2022 world standings and was named the 2022 Resistol Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year. Steiner is known for his fearless riding style and his unwavering determination in the arena. His energy and performances have made him a fan favorite and arguably rodeo's fastest-rising star.

"We are thrilled to have Rocker on board," said Bucked Up CXO Jeff Gardner. "The passion, skill, dedication to winning and energy he brings to the sports make him a natural fit for our team here at Bucked Up, and we look forward to working with him to showcase his talents and have him represent Bucked Up only the way Rocker can."

As a Bucked Up sponsored-athlete, Steiner will be an ambassador for the sports nutrition brand at every event he competes in across the country. Steiner will serve as a spokesperson for the brand's energy drinks and supplements.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Bucked Up family and work with a company that shares my passion for the sport of rodeo," said Steiner. "Bucked Up matches the energy that I bring to the rodeo arena in the business world. I look forward to representing Bucked Up at upcoming events and showcasing their high-quality products to the rodeo community. Before we ever spoke of a sponsorship I was already a customer and fan of Bucked Up's products."

With the addition of an athlete like Rocker, Bucked Up is poised to become a major player in the world of rodeo sports. The brand is committed to providing all athletes and individuals with the products they need to achieve their health and fitness goals.

For more information about Bucked Up, please visit buckedup.com .

About Bucked Up

Bucked Up is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 30,000 stores worldwide, including Walmart, Amazon, GNC and Vitamin Shoppe.

