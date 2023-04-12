Sabrina Drigout Stainburn appointed President Securitas Technology Europe

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the next step to further strengthen Securitas' position as a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place, Securitas Technology announces the appointment of Sabrina Drigout Stainburn as President Securitas Technology Europe. Sabrina will focus on implementing the global technology strategy, building out the Securitas Technology organization, and overseeing all Securitas Technology operations across Europe.

"I am pleased to welcome Sabrina to Securitas as president of Securitas Technology Europe. Sabrina is a results-driven leader with a track record of success in driving strategic and operational results. She will contribute substantially to Securitas Technology and play an essential role in our overall Securitas transformation journey," says Magnus Ahlqvist, Securitas AB President and CEO.

Sabrina brings significant leadership experience to Securitas Technology through her successful 20+ year professional career and most recently led Johnson Control's (JCI) global fire detection business. Prior to JCI, she was President of Sila and held leadership positions at ADT/Tyco International, Honeywell International, DGA Security Systems, and Ultraguard. She is a vital strategic leader with a track record for driving top-line revenue growth, increasing business profitability through building efficient programs and effective teams, and managing long-term growth initiatives for complex businesses.

"It is a very exciting time for Securitas Technology and adding Sabrina to our executive team leading the European operations is an important next step for Securitas Technology," adds Tony Byerly, Global President Securitas Technology. "With the recent STANLEY Security acquisition and launch of our Global Clients Program, Sabrina's global experience in unifying cross-border strategies and driving operational consistency will accelerate our global strategy."

"Taking the leadership role for Securitas Technology Europe is a very exciting opportunity for me and I am thrilled to join Securitas at such an important time in their transformation journey. I look forward to meeting our team members and clients across Europe and organizing our team for profitable growth," says Sabrina Drigout Stainburn, President Securitas Technology Europe.

About Securitas Technology

Securitas Technology, part of Securitas, is a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect and optimize businesses of all types and sizes. More than 13,000 colleagues in 40 countries are focused daily on our purpose to help make your world a safer place and our commitment to deliver an unparalleled client experience. With clients at the heart of all we do, our people, knowledge and technology power our connected ecosystem of health, safety and security solutions and services. To learn more, visit securitastechnology.com.

About Securitas

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Almost nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security industry. With 350,000 employees in 47 markets, we see a different world and create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most - their people and assets. To learn more, visit securitas.com.

