Pedr Howard appointed as Executive Vice President, U.S. Creative Excellence

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, is pleased to announce that Pedr Howard has been promoted to a new role as Executive Vice President and head of its Creative Excellence team in the U.S. He will report to Lindsay Franke, President and Service Line Cluster Leader for Ipsos North America.

An expert in qualitative and quantitative research with an exemplary track record in creative advisory and insights, Howard has forged strong partnerships with top clients and industry organizations across his 16 years at Ipsos. As Executive Vice President, he will lead Creative Excellence's best-in-class research and position the team for further strategic growth.

"Following a thorough and very competitive open search for candidates, both externally and internally, it was gratifying to conclude that the most qualified expert was one of our existing leaders," Franke said. "Pedr is passionate about creativity in advertising, and has a clear vision for the role brands can play in changing the world for the better. I look forward to seeing how he will further innovate in this space as an industry leader."

Acting most recently as a Senior Vice President, making critical contributions to the team's growth strategy and product offerings, Howard is well-poised to lead a growth business. He has helped to drive growth in the creative space with Ipsos Creative Spark and Creative Labs to meet client needs, while working to integrate the voice of the consumer into the communication development process.

Over the years, Howard has also partnered with leading industry organizations. He leads Ipsos' relationship with Effie Worldwide, a nonprofit that champions marketing effectiveness, including the exclusive Ipsos Effie report, and has represented Ipsos with the Adverting Research Foundation (ARF), both as a Creative Council member and a leader in the ARF's Workforce Initiative for Diversity & Excellence (WIDE) Internship program.

"I am proud and excited for the opportunity to lead Creative Excellence on the next step of our journey," Howard said. "We have an incredible client roster, the best talent in the industry, and leading-edge methods and metrics rooted in science. I am looking forward to helping our clients harness creativity to spark brand growth."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

