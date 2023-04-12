PatPat launches new light-up kids clothing brand, Go-Glow™ by PatPat, with its proprietary fabric technology, Glotech™

Debut collection features a variety of comfortable, kid-safe and machine washable light-up styles for kids ages 3-8

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatPat , a global children's e-commerce brand, launched its most innovative venture to date: Go-Glow™ by PatPat. Go-Glow by PatPat, is a one-of-a-kind kids' apparel brand that combines breakthrough, fabric-illuminating technology, Glotech™, with signature PatPat playful styles to magically light up everyday clothes. It's comfortable, safe for kids, machine-washable and uniquely fun.

"We believe Go-Glow is the future of kid's fashion combining technology and creativity."

From the minds of two engineer dads, and co-founders of PatPat, CEO Albert Wang and COO Ken Gao created Go-Glow to bring magic and imagination to everyday wear. With technology that empowers kids to have fun with the clothes they wear, they can express themselves with Go-Glow anywhere they go and unlike anything before. With just the "pat" of a button, kids can activate the glow in their Go-Glow tee shirt, dress, accessory or jacket, and control the color and light effects on command with 13 different light settings.

"We really wanted to take PatPat's promise of 'Super Cute, Super Fun,' to the next level with the use of technology," said Albert Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of PatPat. "As former engineers, Go-Glow has been a labor of love for Ken and I, bridging our backgrounds in technology with the joy we find in creating for our own children, and seeing their eyes light up. We believe Go-Glow is the future of kid's fashion combining technology and creativity to create new interactive and engaging experiences for kids."

Each Go-Glow garment is powered by Glotech™, PatPat's patent-pending, proprietary fabric-illuminating technology that blends specially-developed, luminous materials with traditional yarn to create clothing that glows while also remaining soft, safe for kids, and machine washable. Glotech incorporates a discreetly designed lithium battery pack that safely keeps electrical power contained by illuminating light at the source. It then reflects that light through Glotech fibers across the garment, and when not in use, is removable for machine washing.

Glotech™ was developed over the course of two years, and only made possible by further innovations in PatPat's factories. With the adaptation of new machinery and reinvention of raw materials the team was able to optimize production and bring fabric-illumination technology to the masses in the form of everyday fashion, like never before:

Safe, comfortable, and machine washable fabric for kids' everyday wear Affordably priced clothing manufactured at scale Kid-controlled, magic-like illumination effects Playful designs that don't sacrifice brightness

To ensure safety, optimal flexibility and all-day comfort for active kids, without compromising light-up properties, the Go-Glow team thoroughly tested and iterated on dozens of designs to create the final product. Go-Glow is tested and certified as child-safe by CPSC, FCC and CE authorized testing laboratory, and guaranteed safe, child-friendly, non-toxic and harmless by SGS*

Go-Glow is launching with 23 different light-up styles including jackets, skirts, dresses, shirts and accessories for kids aged 3 to 8 years old, starting at $25. With several more collection drops over the next several months, Go-Glow will offer more than 100 styles by the end of the year. Go-Glow™ by PatPat is available starting April 12 at goglow.patpat.com .

About PatPat:

PatPat is a global apparel brand for kids and families founded in 2014 in Mountain View, CA by two engineer dads, Albert Wang and Ken Gao, who were seeking better clothing options for their kids. By cutting traditional retail markups and reinventing the supply chain, PatPat has created an abundance of unique styles and made them more accessible for families online and in the PatPat app/site. Eight years later, PatPat has grown from a single app into a global ecommerce brand beloved by more than 21M customers 140 countries worldwide with over 30,000 kids and family clothing styles, and counting.

PatPat strives to offer the best assortment of quality kids' clothes that are fun, and functional, for any occasion. Beyond the brand's signature comfort and design, PatPat founders (still both very much kids and engineers at heart) are constantly exploring new fabric and textile technologies to take this one step further. This has led them to launch innovative stain-resistant fabric, Go-Neat in 2022, adopt bio-based Naia™ fiber in 2023,and now, bring breakthrough, light-up fabric technology to the world with Go-Glow™ by PatPat.

For more information about PatPat, go to www.patpat.com .

