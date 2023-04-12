AbbVie Invites College Students Living with Cystic Fibrosis to Apply for the AbbVie CF Scholarship for the 2023-2024 Academic School Year

National scholarship is accepting applications from eligible undergraduate and graduate students now through May 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Forty exceptional applicants living with cystic fibrosis (CF) will be awarded $3,000 each for academic excellence, creativity and community involvement

One undergraduate and one graduate student will be selected to receive an additional $22,000 each as the 2023 "Thriving Students", determined in part by public voting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie today announced that the AbbVie Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Scholarship, a program that is making a difference in the lives of young adults with CF and their families, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic school year. Eligible undergraduate and graduate students are invited to apply for the scholarship until May 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time by visiting www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com. Students can either apply online or complete and mail a printed application.

"It was a huge honor to receive the title of the 2022 AbbVie Thriving Graduate Student, and I am forever grateful," said Ashley S., 2022 Thriving Graduate Student. "It was my validation that I would be able to be financially stable throughout my master's program and that I do have what it takes to complete the program and change people's lives as an occupational therapist."

For over 30 years, the AbbVie CF Scholarship has awarded more than $3.8 million in scholarships to students living with CF in an effort to help alleviate the financial burdens that exist for many CF families. Similar to previous years, AbbVie will award the top 40 students living with CF a $3,000 scholarship for use toward higher-education expenses during the 2023-2024 academic school year. Those 40 students will also be given the opportunity to compete for an additional $22,000 through one of two AbbVie CF Scholarship award categories: Thriving Undergraduate Student and Thriving Graduate Student.

The 2023 Thriving Undergraduate and Thriving Graduate Scholarship recipients will be announced by AbbVie in the fall. Both awards are granted based on a combination of outstanding academics and achievements, essays and creative presentations, as well as public votes.

"AbbVie has a long history of being committed to more than medicine within the CF community," said John Duffey, vice president, U.S. Specialty, AbbVie. "Each year, we call upon students to share their experiences and achievements while pursuing higher education so that they can be recognized and awarded for their resilience and hard work."

The AbbVie CF Scholarship is part of the company's ongoing commitment to the CF community, which is comprised of close to 40,000 people in the United States. Today, more than half of the CF population are age 18 or older.1 For more information about the scholarship, please visit www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com.

About Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs of those living with this condition.1 In patients with CF, a thick, sticky mucus is produced in certain organs throughout the body, most commonly the lungs and digestive system. The mucus build-up in the lungs can cause difficulty breathing and may lead to life-threatening lung infections. In the pancreas, the thick mucus may prevent the release of digestive enzymes and proper food digestion, potentially leading to malabsorption and malnutrition.

About the AbbVie CF Scholarship

The AbbVie CF Scholarship was established over 30 years ago in recognition of the financial burdens many families touched by CF face and to acknowledge the achievements of students with CF. Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded over $3.8 million in scholarships to over 1,000 students. The AbbVie CF Scholarship is part of AbbVie's ongoing commitment to the CF community, which is comprised of close to 40,000 people in the United States. Today, more than half of the CF population are age 18 years or older.1

It is not necessary for scholarship applicants to have taken, currently take, or intend to take in the future, any medicine or product marketed by AbbVie, and this is not a consideration in the selection criteria. More information about the AbbVie CF Scholarship criteria and application can be found at www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

