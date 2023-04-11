VEGAN FAST FOOD CHAIN APPOINTS VETERAN RESTAURANT EXECUTIVE TO BOARD

Plant Power Fast Food delivers taps former CEO of M&M Food Market, Andy O'Brien, to be part of its esteemed Board of Directors.

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Fast Food, has announced the appointment of Andy O'Brien to its board of directors. O'Brien, a QSR and supermarket industry veteran, was formerly the CEO of M&M Food Market.

O'Brien brings a wealth of apropos expertise to the company, having worked in the food industry for nearly two decades. His experience as a grocery and restaurant CEO will bring valuable insight into securing the right leadership and fostering "best of breed" management strategies. This is especially useful as Plant Power Fast Food continues to grow its footprint while raising additional capital—ultimately pacing their vision of transforming the fast food industry.

"I am honored and excited to be joining the board of directors at Plant Power Fast Food," O'Brien states. "I believe in the company's vision to transform the fast food industry by providing delicious and convenient plant-based options that are more compassionate and better for the planet."

The appointment of O'Brien to the board continues Plant Power's commitment to attracting top talent and building a strong team to achieve its mission. In recent years, the company has added executives from leading brands such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Yum! Brands, Del Taco, and Hard Rock Café. O'Brien's experience with M&M Food Market along with his experience at Northlands Restaurant Group and Mars Canada continues that trend.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andy O'Brien to the board of directors at Plant Power Fast Food," states President and COO Zach Vouga. "Having someone of Andy's caliber on our team is a testament to the progress we have made so far and a strong indication of our future success."

