PINNACLE LIVE RAISES THE BAR FOR EVENT PRODUCTION

Industry veterans launch Pinnacle Live Event Productions to meet the demands of event organizers.

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Live, the premium event experience and technology company for the hospitality and event industry, today announced the launch of its new Event Production Division, led by industry veteran, Dan Sherman.

As the Executive Vice President of Business Development, Dan will bring his wealth of experience, knowledge, and passion to expand upon Pinnacle Live's mission. This Production Division aims to provide best-in-class, single-source solutions for high-profile, complex live events, which include International Summits, Conferences, Business Meetings, Brand Activations, Festivals, Sporting & Special Events.

Additionally, Dave Arendes will be joining Pinnacle Live Event Productions assuming a vital role in the leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Sales Operations. With his impressive track record and expertise in sales strategy and execution, Dave will play a crucial role in driving exceptional results for clients.

"This new division brings energy and excitement to Pinnacle Live, and I can't wait to see the impact on the event industry," said Eddy Eisenberg, CEO of Pinnacle Live. "Dan and Dave's expertise will be an invaluable asset to our team as we deliver exceptional experiences to our clients."

"Higher standards, focus, and change are the foundation of everything we do at Pinnacle Live, and it's an honor to be a part of this dynamic organization." said Dan Sherman. "The expertise and knowledge of our leadership team and dedicated board of directors gives us a competitive edge. I am eager to use this strength to deliver the world's most complex event requirements with confidence and integrity, at scale."

With an expert balance of big-picture problem-solving and boots-on-the-ground execution, this business division is designed to meet the growing demands of sophisticated event organizers, planners, and marketers seeking a premium creative, technical services, and logistics partner to ensure their events are executed with precision and excellence.

Learn more about Pinnacle Live Event Productions at www.pinnclelive.com.

About Pinnacle Live

Established in 2021 by a team of industry veterans, Experience Pinnacle Live creates and executes meetings and live events for the hospitality industry, event organizers and corporate productions. We elevate in-person event expectations for people, hotels and event professionals who demand better. We customize solutions to ensure the best possible live experience, every time.

