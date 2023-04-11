National Wildlife Federation and Johnson Outdoors Celebrate National Volunteer Week April 16-23 with Cleanup Activities to Help the Planet

The 'Step Up to Clean Up' Campaign Inspires People to Volunteer and Get Outdoors to Clean Up Trash and Debris to Help Keep Nature Wild for Generations to Come

RESTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Wildlife Federation, America's largest and most trusted conservation organization, and Johnson Outdoors, a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, are teaming up to advance natural resource conservation by celebrating National Volunteer Week, April 16-23, 2023 with the Step Up to Clean Up campaign.

Participants can Step Up to Clean Up this Volunteer Week at CleanEarthChallenge.com. People across the country can go solo or grab a crew to volunteer and pick up litter in their respective neighborhoods, parks, beaches, and other outdoor spaces. It's simple and easy to do—every cleanup effort will help make the planet a healthier, happier place.

Also, when volunteers take the Challenge to clean up their favorite outdoor spaces, they will be entered in the Step Up to Clean Up sweepstakes for a chance to win Eureka!® camping adventure prizes: a No Bug Zone 3-in-1 Shelter, a Camp Kitchen and 2 Director Chairs with Side Tables.

"We're excited to launch the Step Up to Clean Up campaign this Volunteer Week with our partner, Johnson Outdoors, to inspire people everywhere to help clean up the planet and make an impact," said Krista Newberry, head of licensing and partnerships for the National Wildlife Federation. "We also want to thank all the volunteers to date that have donated their time to help the health of our environment. Our organization will also be out in full force with employees across the country participating in cleanup activities as well."

"Every piece of trash collected adds up to a positive impact for the environment—for today, tomorrow, and for the next generation. We're grateful to our partner, the National Wildlife Federation and the thousands of volunteers who removed more than 250,000 pieces of debris from our most precious outdoor spaces during last year's rally," said Connor Leipold, Senior Brand Manager at Johnson Outdoors.

The Clean Earth Challenge launched in April 2022 as a partnership with the National Wildlife Federation and Johnson Outdoors, to advance the restoration and resilience of the nation's greatest natural resources—the land and water that sustain people, wildlife, and our planet. The Challenge inspires collective conservation action to help clean up environmental pollution and improve ecosystems.

To get involved:

Join the Challenge at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com

Get outside. Clean up waste and debris. Encourage others to participate.

Keep track of actions and report results at: www.cleanearthchallenge.com

About the National Wildlife Federation

Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest and most trusted grassroots conservation organization with 52 state and territorial affiliates and more than six million members and supporters, including hunters, anglers, gardeners, birders, hikers, campers, paddlers, and outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. The Federation's mission is to unite all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in our rapidly changing world through programming focused on conserving wildlife, restoring habitats and waterways, expanding outdoor opportunities, connecting children with nature, and addressing the causes and consequences of climate change.

About Johnson Outdoors

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment. For more information, visit: https://www.johnsonoutdoors.com/us/clean-earth-challenge

View original content:

SOURCE National Wildlife Federation