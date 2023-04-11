Jamba® and Color Dept. Launch Smoothie-Inspired Nail Polish Collection to Brighten Up Your Summer

Exclusive, limited-edition nail polishes bring undeniable energy and vibrancy to beauty lovers across the country who "Just Gotta Jamba"

ATLANTA, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer style just got brighter: Jamba has teamed up with Color Dept. to drop a new, limited-edition nail polish collection inspired by Jamba's crave-worthy smoothies that will add a bold pop of color to your day.

Jamba has teamed up with Color Dept. to drop a new, limited-edition nail polish collection inspired by Jamba’s crave-worthy smoothies. (PRNewswire)

The bright and colorful set introduces four curated and smoothie-inspired nail polish colors that ensure your summer style is just as vibrant as your favorite Jamba smoothie. While supplies last, beauty lovers nationwide can get their hands on the Jamba x Color Dept. nail polish collection, sold as a 4-pack nail kit, at ColorDept.com/Products/JambaKit:

Mango-a-Go-Go : A bright summery yellow inspired by the mango and pineapple flavors found in this whirl'd famous smoothie

The Go Getter : A vivid green that celebrates this super blend smoothie's matcha green tea and vitamin-rich kale

Razzmatazz : The perfect berry pink hue inspired by the combination of strawberries, bananas and orange sherbet

Peach Perfection: A fresh pink-orange polish that highlights this smoothie's peach, mango and strawberry ingredients

"These colors are as uplifting as the energy I feel every time I step into my local Jamba to get my favorite smoothie – the Razzmatazz," said Julie Sariñana, founder of Color Dept. "The collection is an iconic addition to anyone's polish arsenal this summer, which is when we tend to see more upbeat and playful colors."

The nail polish line is an expression of Jamba's "Just Gotta Jamba" brand campaign, which celebrates the craveability fans feel for our delicious smoothies, juices and bowls. From the polish colors featured within to the custom collection packaging designed to reflect Jamba store colors, this collection aims to match the upbeat vibes of both Jamba and Color Dept. fans.

"Jamba inspires individuality and joyful authenticity through customizable menu items to meet you exactly where you are in your day, whether it's grabbing The Go Getter on your way to work or enjoying a Razzmatazz for an afternoon pick-me-up," said Danielle Fisher, vice president of marketing at Jamba. "The nail polish collection with Color Dept. is no exception – no matter how you choose to express yourself, these colors are a fun way to take your favorite Jamba smoothies with you wherever you go."

The 4-pack nail kit is priced at $29.99, and like all Color Dept. products, is plant-based, vegan and cruelty-free. Now while supplies last, consumers nationwide can visit ColorDept.com/Products/JambaKit to purchase, with orders beginning to ship on May 1, 2023.

Don't forget a smoothie to match your nails – order online, in the Jamba app or in stores. Plus, Jamba Rewards members earn points with every purchase that can be redeemed during future visits.

To learn more about Jamba, visit Jamba.com or @JambaJuice on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. To learn more about Color Dept., visit ColorDept.com or @ColorDept on Instagram.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. As of December 25, 2022, Jamba had 791 locations operating in 34 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

About Julie Sariñana

Julie Sariñana founded her blog, Sincerely Jules, in February 2009 while she was a student at FIDM studying Visual Communications. It began as a creative outlet where she compiled her daily inspiration, thoughts, and photos of her personal style. Over the years Sincerely Jules has become a top destination for style inspiration, identifying Julie as a top international fashion and lifestyle influencer and a trailblazing entrepreneur. Her success comes from striving to create beautiful content that inspires and encourages her readers to achieve their personal goals. She lives by the motto "Dream, Believe, Achieve" and encourages her audience to do the same. Her inspiring message has garnered 7.4 million followers worldwide. In 2021 Julie launched Color Dept., a sustainable, plant-based, 100% vegan & cruelty-free certified brand. For more information follow @sincerelyjules and @colordept on Instagram or visit colordept.com.

Media Contact: Sami Davis, sami.davis@zenogroup.com

