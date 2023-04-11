Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches The First ChatGPT Enabled Smart Eyewear

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, announces today that it has launched a new iOS/Android app called Lucyd. The Lucyd app enables a voice interface for ChatGPT on our smart eyewear. The user can ask questions to ChatGPT through microphones already built into our glasses and hear the responses through their stereo speakers. The app is device agnostic and works with many other hearables, including, but not limited to, AirPods®1. Additionally, the app may be used via a streamlined visual interface on any smartphone to enhance accessibility.

"We are excited to be the first company to provide ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear. With our new Lucyd app, which is free to our eyewear customers, we are continuing to make smart eyewear more accessible and functional than ever before," says Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "A great pair of smartglasses is defined by three key factors: fashion, tech, and suitability for all-day wear. The Lyte 2.0 collection successfully addresses these factors and now provides access to the world's most popular AI assistant. By connecting to ChatGPT with your voice on Lucyd smart eyewear, you can access a wealth of detailed research on just about any subject, making it one of the most powerful mobile learning systems available."

As recently announced, Lucyd Lyte® 2.0 eyewear is now available in 15 distinct styles, which we believe is the most of any smart eyewear on the US market. With the Lucyd app, all of these frames provide on-the-go access to ChatGPT. Lucyd smart eyewear makes it easy to use ChatGPT by combining the strength of a natural language AI bot with the natural ergonomic interface of speaking and listening on a handsfree wearable.

Download the beta version of the Lucyd app now and enjoy a free trial, or get it free when you Upgrade your Eyewear® at Lucyd.co.

We believe our new app may generate substantial revenue from both smart eyewear and app sales in future periods.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Reference:

1 Airpods® is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated timing of completion of the offering and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding the launch of the Lucyd app, our ability to receive revenue from monthly fees for non-Lucyd product users of the Lucyd and its capabilities. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, and its 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors", as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Innovative Eyewear Inc. files from time to time with the SEC.

