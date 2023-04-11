Contrast Security to Address Challenges of Code Security with Roll Out of New "Shift Smart" Strategy at RSAC 2023

Learn how the Contrast Secure Code Platform provides continuous, accurate, actionable and contextual feedback at each stage of the SDLC at Contrast's Booth #S2251

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced it will unveil "Shift Smart," a new approach that allows DevSecOps teams to apply security testing throughout the development process. The unveiling of the Shift Smart strategy will happen April 24-27 at RSAC Conference 2023 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Attendees can meet with Contrast at Booth #2251 in the South Expo Hall to learn what it means to Shift Smart.

Rather than blindly shifting left, organizations should deploy a Shift Smart strategy.

"Different types of vulnerabilities are best detected at different points in the software development lifecycle (SDLC), which is why we need to move away from thinking shifting left is the only option," said Jeff Williams, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Contrast Security. "Rather than blindly shifting left, organizations should deploy a Shift Smart strategy. This approach means choosing the timing and approach for security testing to maximize "context," speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. The result is DevSecOps teams that can identify and remediate vulnerabilities without any disruption to their normal process and without impeding deployment velocity."

According to research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) , 68% of organizations are prioritizing investments in developer-focused security solutions to enable developers to secure their own code. But they need to look for consolidated solutions to optimize efficiency and help them meet emerging security regulations to effectively scale their programs. The report also recommends that organizations avoid adopting separate, siloed tools, which can add too many alerts to address and mask critical risks with too much noise or false positives. Contrast has addressed these challenges of optimizing DevSecOps workflows by enabling enterprises to Shift Smart with a complete solution. Contrast's Secure Code Platform delivers developer-friendly technologies across the entire SDLC by providing detection, protection and security at the points where they are most effective.

In addition to learning about Contrast's new Shift Smart strategy, RSAC participants can attend the company's full lineup of events, including an expert panel session with Mastercard and the United States Secret Service (USSS), an Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) seminar discussion and a Women in Security Event .

"As organizations digitally transform they are being targeted by cyber crime cartels. There is a delicate balance between transformation and exploitation. Our presence at RSAC will inform Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) that for the first time they can Shift Smart," said Tom Kellermann, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Cyber Strategy at Contrast Security. "Our Secure Code Platform allows DevSecOps teams to protect their applications against sophisticated cyber attacks and to create Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) so as to comply with government regulations. I am especially excited to present alongside Mastercard and USSS on cyber attack trends against the financial sector and discuss a fundamental defensive paradigm shift."

Contrast Events at RSAC Conference 2023

RSAC Panel Sessions:

Modern Bank Heist Panel: Kellermann will be joined by Mastercard's Chief Security Officer (CSO) Ron Green and Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the USSS Matt O'Neill for a RSAC panel titled "Modern Bank Heist" from 8:30 - 9:20 a.m. PT on Monday , April 24. They will address cyber attack and e-fraud trends impacting the financial sector. Attendees will also leave the panel session with a better understanding of relevant countermeasures that financial institutions need to deploy. Kellermann will be joined by Mastercard's Chief Security Officer (CSO)and Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the USSS Matt O'Neill for afrom, April 24. They will address cyber attack and e-fraud trends impacting the financial sector. Attendees will also leave the panel session with a better understanding of relevant countermeasures that financial institutions need to deploy.

OWASP Seminar: Williams and Contrast's DevSecOps Transformation Architect Larry Maccherone will serve as expert speakers alongside OWASP's Executive Director Andrew van der Stock and CREST International's Executive Director Tom Brennan , during the RSAC Seminar session titled " OWASP: Application Security Pipeline On 14 Cents a Day " from 8:30 AM - 12:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday , April 26. The seminar is open to all pass holders and will educate attendees on how they can leverage OWASP's free, open source tools to achieve top-quality application security and set up their own pipelines using sample implementation, documentation and references. Williams and Contrast's DevSecOps Transformation Architectwill serve as expert speakers alongside OWASP's Executive Directorand CREST International's Executive Director, during the RSAC Seminar session titled "" from, April 26. The seminar is open to all pass holders and will educate attendees on how they can leverage OWASP's free, open source tools to achieve top-quality application security and set up their own pipelines using sample implementation, documentation and references.

Women in Security Networking and Expert Panel: Contrast and Secure Code Warrior (SCW) will host a Women Leaders in Security Breakfast and "Shift Smart with the Times" expert panel on Tuesday, April 25th from 8:30 -10:30 a.m. PT at Mazarine Coffee. The expert panelists will discuss how women executives can lead more effectively and what strategies can they use to build high-performing teams while avoiding burnout and navigating their own career paths to overcome obstacles and challenges. Attendees will have an opportunity to network and ask questions following the discussion.

Who: Moderator and panelists include: Rachael Mott , Sr. Director, Alliances Technology at Contrast; Tara Ryan , CMO at Contrast; Junie Dinda , CMO at Secure Code Warrior; Chenxi Wang , Ph.D., Cyber security expert, Fortune 500 board member, and venture investor at Rain Capital; Masha Sedova , Co-Founder & President at Elevate Security; and Judy Hatchett , Vice President and CISO at Surescripts LLC.

When: 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday , April 25th

Where: Mazarine Coffee, 720 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Meet and Dine with Contrast: The Contrast team is available for meetings at Booth #S2251 and in a private meeting room on the show floor during conference hours as well as available for intimate, networking dinners. Register here to meet with the team or sign up for a live demonstration of how the Secure Code Platform can help enterprises Shift Smart.

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

