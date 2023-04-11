Cognizant and Boehringer Ingelheim Collaborate on Unified Cloud Platform to Speed the Delivery of Life Saving Therapies

Holistic Approach to Managing Data Will Leverage Veeva's Development Cloud

TEANECK, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced it is working with Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, to advance the speed and quality of medicinal therapy development. Leveraging the Veeva (NYSE: VEEV) Development Cloud, Cognizant will help Boehringer Ingelheim to unify medicinal development processes and data into a connected technology ecosystem, enhancing collaboration across clinical, regulatory, and quality functions.

New Cognizant Logo (PRNewswire)

"Achieving an end-to-end platform to help speed the development of life-changing therapies has been an elusive goal for many organizations, and we're making that vision a reality," said Uli Brӧdl, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Development at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Our collaborations with Cognizant and Veeva are empowering us to advance this important program that will positively impact patient lives."

Branded as the "One Medicine Platform," Boehringer Ingelheim's connected ecosystem is expected to be one of the largest global implementations of Veeva technology. By bringing together Boehringer Ingelheim's clinical, regulatory, and quality functions onto this unified platform simultaneously, this holistic approach is expected to increase interoperability and operational efficiencies.

Cognizant initiated the Boehringer Ingelheim engagement with an analysis of the biopharmaceutical manufacturer's business and technology, followed by development of the program roadmap and agile methodology for system integration. Collaborating with Veeva, Cognizant is now implementing services, which include program management, system architecture and design, training, data migration, integration, testing and validation services.

"Utilizing advanced technologies to improve the quality and delivery of novel medicines is a must for innovative pharmaceutical companies, and Boehringer Ingelheim stands out for their forward thinking in pursuing development of the One Medicine Platform," said Srini Shankar, Global Head of Cognizant Life Sciences. "Veeva has been recognized as one of the fastest growing life sciences technology companies, and Cognizant is a skilled system integrator with the expertise necessary to simultaneously implement multiple Veeva platforms. We are proud to be working together to set new precedents in the way clinical, regulatory, and quality functions come together to help accelerate the delivery of new life-saving therapies."

Cognizant was named as one of the leading Veeva Service providers by industry analyst firm Everest in 2021.

Learn more: Cognizant's Life Sciences Technology Solutions

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units Human Pharma and Animal Health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

Cognizant U.S.

Josh Blumenthal

joshua.blumenthal@Cognizant.com

Cognizant India

Rashmi Vasisht

rashmi.vasisht@Cognizant.com

Cognizant Europe / APAC

Christina Schneider

christina.schneider@cognizant.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cognizant