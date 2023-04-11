Arcadis Selected by Siemens Real Estate to provide Project Management Services for $220 Million Rail Manufacturing Facility Investment

Design and evaluation will enable carbon neutrality program and propel net-zero goals in alignment with Siemens sustainability goals

Groundbreaking set for the summer of 2023

LEXINGTON, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, is pleased to announce its appointment to provide Siemens Real Estate with project management services for a $220 million manufacturing facility project in Lexington, in the US state of North Carolina. The project will include construction of a new rail car factory to manufacture rolling stock, including passenger rail cars, as well as the ability to provide maintenance and customer service as a part of factory operations.

This appointment follows a nearly year-long relationship with Siemens on this project, during which Arcadis played a pivotal role in engaging with both local, state, and national stakeholders to identify and narrow down site options that work best for Siemens Real Estate and Siemens Mobility and other organizations involved in the project based on concept design. Arcadis also aided in project design through conceptual layout, cost estimating and is now transitioning into pre-construction services, project management and construction management.

Arcadis is providing renewable energy planning services to help evaluate the power generation potential for solar panels to be installed as part of the facility. The company is committed to bringing the world of transportation into a more sustainable future, prioritizing these carbon neutral projects and propelling net-zero operations.

Marjolijn Versteegden, Global Solutions Director for Net Zero Facilities & Sustainable Communities at Arcadis, said: "Increasingly, our clients are looking to us to help support their carbon reduction strategies in locations all around the world, whether that's through sustainable design or advising on wider carbon reduction strategies. The buildings we design and manage today need to be net-zero ready but also, when it comes to site selection, it's important that the facilities we help create can support the wider environmental, social, and economic sustainability of the communities in which they are located."

Nilesh Parmar, Places Business Area Director for Arcadis in the US, added: "Transportation has long been associated with high energy output and carbon emissions, and so our aim is to help all our clients reach sustainability objectives that will allow the public to travel while reducing harm to the environment. Arcadis is proud to have the opportunity to assist Siemens Real Estate and Siemens Mobility in this important project and we look forward to contributing to the area around the City of Lexington and the state of North Carolina."

This project is expected to bring more than 500 jobs to North Carolina, strengthening the local economy and providing additional support to the rail industry.

Marc Buncher, CEO of Siemens Mobility North America, said: "Arcadis is an important partner that not only helped us identify the right location for our east coast manufacturing facility, but also advising the right solutions to help reach project objectives on a tight timeline. We're all looking forward to seeing this through to full operation and the benefits it will bring to the local economy and to transit operators across the country."

The announcement regarding site selection took place on March 7, with the governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, and other officials in attendance. Initial groundbreaking is set to begin this summer, with operations beginning in 2024 and the first vehicles being delivered in 2025.

