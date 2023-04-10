TKO Miller Advises Legacy Bakehouse LLC on its Sale to Benford Capital Partners

MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce the sale of Legacy Bakehouse LLC ("Legacy" or the "Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of baked snack products, to Benford Capital Partners ("Benford Capital"), a Chicago-based private equity investment firm.

About Legacy Bakehouse

Legacy is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of superior and innovative baked snack products including snack mixes, bagel chips, pita chips, rye chips, and bread sticks, among others. For decades, the Company has been creating one-of-a-kind B2B and private label baked snack products for leading food brands, retailers, and food service companies. Legacy offers multiple highly efficient manufacturing services including contract manufacturing, seasoning, and packaging. In addition to B2B and private label operations, Legacy is the manufacturer and brand owner of Pinahs Rye Chips and Pinahs Snack Mixes.

About Benford Capital Partners

Founded in 2004, Benford Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on buying and building leading lower middle market companies in partnership with founders and management. Since inception, Benford Capital has acquired over 40 companies, including several add-on acquisitions, and currently owns 15 platform companies.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but a strong industry specialization in several applications, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website http://www.tkomiller.com

