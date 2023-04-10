CHUCK E. CHEESE APPOINTS SEAN GLEASON AS NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Gleason brings more than two decades of transformative brand marketing expertise in restaurants, beverage, and family entertainment to the Company

IRVING, Texas, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, LLC., announced today the appointment of marketing veteran Sean Gleason to the position of Chief Marketing Officer for the Company's flagship brand, Chuck E. Cheese, and its virtual kitchen brands, including Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. Gleason is a marketing leader with expertise in brand development, digital media, menu innovation, and in leading high-performance teams to deliver transformational growth throughout his career.

"I am thrilled to have Sean join CEC Entertainment to lead the marketing strategy for the world's largest family entertainment center brand, Chuck E Cheese." said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment. "His proven leadership, expertise and success across the restaurant and family entertainment business is a perfect complement to the most aggressive brand transformation in the Company's history."

As Chuck E. Cheese CMO, Gleason will lead all marketing functions, menu innovation, guest insights, communications, as well as the brand's digital marketing and consumer journey initiatives. He will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that position Chuck E. Cheese for long-term growth, both domestically and internationally.

"Chuck E. Cheese is a multi-generational iconic brand and I am truly honored to have the opportunity to join the amazing team and lead the brand for the next generation of fans," said Sean Gleason. "The Chuck E. Cheese brand potential is unlimited. I look forward to working with the entire CEC Entertainment Team and franchise community to build and accelerate the brand's momentum in the years to come."

Gleason comes to Chuck E. Cheese with more than 25 years of marketing strategy, media, advertising, and brand experience. Most recently, he ran his own consulting firm, working with both public- and privately held food & beverage brands.

Prior to that, Gleason led the marketing efforts at Dave & Buster's for more than a decade as Chief Marketing Officer. During his tenure, he oversaw the brand's revitalization and digital transformation, special events, and culinary as the company grew revenue from $521 million to $1.35 billion.

Before Dave & Buster's, Gleason was the Senior Vice President, Strategic Marketing Communications for Dr Pepper Snapple Group where he led all consumer-facing initiatives including advertising, public relations, merchandising, promotions, sponsorships, and media.

Gleason also brings great pizza expertise to the company, after spending more than 10 years at Pizza Hut. He served as the brand's Vice President of Marketing Communications, as well as a Director of Field Marketing.

Gleason will be based at the CEC Entertainment corporate support center in Irving. He earned a BA from the University of Virginia; he and his family currently reside in Plano, TX.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

