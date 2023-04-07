This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

This Week in Transportation News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a recap from the New York International Auto Show.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Transportation Press Release Roundup, April 3-7, 2023. Photo provided by Hyundai Motor America. https://prn.to/3GiHKgs (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire

New York International Auto Show Recap

The New York International Auto Show kicks off today, April 7, but we've already seen a number of releases cross the wire with new vehicle announcements and other debuts to expect from the event.

Here are just a few of the auto show releases we spotted this week:

All-new, All-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV Unveiled at New York International Auto Show

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will offer customers two all-electric options, including a standard 168-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229-kWh large battery pack with a targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will offer customers two all-electric options, including a standard 168-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229-kWh large battery pack with a targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles. 2023 New York International Auto Show Guests Use Artificial Intelligence to Create their Picture-Perfect Lexus

At the Lexus display, guests are guided through prompts that generate images that appear on a 98-inch screen, featuring either the Lexus RX or RZ. Afterward, guests can send themselves their images via email, allowing them to bring their art home with them with nearly any backdrop they could fathom – even in a galaxy far, far away. At the Lexus display, guests are guided through prompts that generate images that appear on a 98-inch screen, featuring either the Lexus RX or RZ. Afterward, guests can send themselves their images via email, allowing them to bring their art home with them with nearly any backdrop they could fathom – even in a galaxy far, far away. Hyundai Reveals IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept at New York Auto Show

In the first creative collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and an auto manufacturer, and in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the magical vehicle will feature Disney100 branding, Gravity Gold matte exterior paint, lamp screens with Disney sparkle animations, moon roof etching, Disney-themed intro on the interior screen with music and animations, and a synchronized light show with changing color modes. In the first creative collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and an auto manufacturer, and in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the magical vehicle will feature Disney100 branding, Gravity Gold matte exterior paint, lamp screens with Disney sparkle animations, moon roof etching, Disney-themed intro on the interior screen with music and animations, and a synchronized light show with changing color modes. Lucid Air Wins 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year

The longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market was named the 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. The longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market was named the 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. Subaru Debuts the All-New 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness at the New York International Auto Show Combining Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with a revised drivetrain, standard X-MODE, elevated 9.3-inch ground clearance and exclusive body cladding, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness is the most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever. Combining Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with a revised drivetrain, standard X-MODE, elevated 9.3-inch ground clearance and exclusive body cladding, the 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness is the most rugged and trail-capable Crosstrek ever. Chrysler Partners With Autism Society of America, Announces Calm Cabin Package to Support Individuals With Autism and Their Loved Ones

Through its new partnership, the Chrysler brand and the Autism Society will work to make travel more comfortable for all through thoughtful design, support accommodations, educational resources and local community engagement. Through its new partnership, the Chrysler brand and the Autism Society will work to make travel more comfortable for all through thoughtful design, support accommodations, educational resources and local community engagement.

Read more of the latest automotive news from PR Newswire.

