GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Half and Fiscal Year 2022

Financial Results
- Total revenues decreased by 21.1% year over year to RMB487.8 million (US$70.7 million) [[1]] for the second half 2022.
Organic revenues, excluding revenues of Argyle and Urban, decreased by 15.8% year over year to RMB466.0 million (US$67.6 million) for the second half 2022.
- Income from operations increased by 516.4% year over year to RMB20.0 million (US$2.9 million) [1] for the second half 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] decreased by 21.2% year over year to RMB118.3 million (US$17.2 million) for the second half 2022.
SHANGHAI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second half and fiscal year of 2022.
Second Half 2022 Operational Highlights
- As previously disclosed, the Company has been in a dispute with Mr. Kevin Zhang, the founder, and the minority shareholder of Argyle, as to performance of relevant transaction documents and/or compliance with local laws and regulations by Mr. Zhang. As a result, since June 2022, GreenTree has not been able to maintain effective control over Argyle which therefore has been deconsolidated from GreenTree. The total number of hotels as of December 31, 2022 and GreenTree's balance sheet do not include Argyle related data. Argyle owned and operated 51 hotels as of December 31, 2021 and contributed 2.4% of GreenTree's total revenue in 2021.
- GreenTree and Urban's minority shareholder entered into definite agreements on November 23, 2022 for the minority shareholder and its designated person to repurchase all of the equity interest in Urban held by GreenTree as of November 25, 2022. As a result, the total number of hotels as of December 31, 2022 and GreenTree's balance sheet do not include Urban related data. Urban owned and operated 749 hotels as of December 31, 2021 and contributed 8.8% of GreenTree's total revenue in 2021.
- A total of 4,059 hotels with 302,497 hotel rooms were in operation as of December 31, 2022, compared to 4,659 hotels and 337,153 hotel rooms as of December 31, 2021.
Excluding Argyle and Urban hotels, the total of 4,059 organic hotels increased by 5.2%, compared to 3,859 organic hotels and 292,219 organic hotel rooms as of December 31, 2021.
- As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 61 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 3,998 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 355 cities across China, compared to 66 L&O hotels and 4,593 F&M hotels in operation in 367 cities as of December 31, 2021. Excluding Argyle and Urban hotels, the Company had 55 L&O hotels and 3,804 F&M hotels in operation as of December 31, 2021.
- During the second half of 2022, the Company opened 161 hotels, a decrease of 159 compared to 320 hotels opened in the second half of 2021. Of the hotels opened in the second half of 2022, 24 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 93 in the mid-scale segment, and 44 in the economy segment. Geographically, 10 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3], 31 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 120 in Tier 3 and lower cities in China as of December 31, 2022.
Excluding Argyle and Urban hotels, the Company opened 136 organic hotels, compared to 265 organic hotels opened in the second half of 2021.
- As of December 31, 2022, the Company had a pipeline of 916 hotels contracted for or under development with 235 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 486 in the mid-scale segment, and 195 in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB 168 in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.4% from RMB163 in the third quarter of 2021. Such ADR was RMB165 in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 2.9% year-over-year decrease.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC, for all hotels in operation was 71.1% in the third quarter of 2022, down from 72.4% in the third quarter of 2021. Such OCC was 63.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 69.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB120 in the third quarter of 2022, a 1.5% year-over-year increase. RevPAR was RMB104 in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 11.6% year-over-year decrease.
- As of December 31, 2022 the Company's loyalty program had over 78 million individual members and approximately 1,935,000 corporate members, compared to over 74 million individual members and approximately 1,905,000 corporate members, respectively, as of June 30, 2022.
Fiscal Year 2022 Operational Highlights
- For the full year 2022, the Company opened 362 hotels, a decrease of 49.9% comparing to 722 newly-opened hotels in the full year 2021. Of the hotels opened in 2022, 67 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 201 were in the mid-scale segment, and 94 were in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 23 hotels were in Tier 1 cities, 83 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 256 were in Tier 3 and other cities in China as of December 31, 2022. During 2022, the Company closed 155 hotels, and added a net of 207 hotels to its portfolio.
Excluding Argyle and Urban hotels, the Company opened 295 hotels, a decrease of 52.3% comparing to 618 newly-opened organic hotels in the full year of 2021.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB159 in the full year 2022, a 3.1% year-over-year decrease.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 63.7% in the full year 2022, compared with 71.1% in the full year 2021.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB101 in the full year 2022, a 13.2% year-over-year decrease.
"2022 was a year full of changes and challenges. During the first half, COVID-19 outbreaks in many parts of the country resulted in lockdowns in many cities, especially in Shanghai. As we entered the third quarter, transportation restrictions were relaxed and Revpar recovered. However, October and November brought a fresh wave of outbreaks, slowing down our recovery once again. Thanks to the introduction of flexible anti-pandemic measures by the government early December, Revpar recovered in the second half of the month to more than 95% of its pre-pandemic levels. Throughout all these challenges, we continued to execute our long-term strategic growth plan that strives to assist franchisees in maintaining quality operations, extend our hotel network, deliver stable operating profitability, and maintain healthy cash flow," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree.
As we entered 2023, recovery was uneven. During the first half of January, recovery slowed again due to the rapid evolvement of pandemic after the pandemic control measures were lifted in China. Outperforming our expectations, Repvar during the Spring Festival recovered to more than 90% of its pre-pandemic levels. Such a recovery accelerated in February, resulting in more than a 5% increase compared to 2019. However, recovery slowed again in March due to outbreaks of influenza A in certain cities.
This March we entered the restaurant business to complement our hotel business and create a new stream of growth as we completed the acquisition of Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio, two leading restaurant chain businesses in China from our controlling shareholder. We are eager to integrate Da Niang Dumplings and Bellagio into GreenTree, leveraging upon synergies between our respective teams within our Company's unique ecosystem. We are confident in our ability to harness consumer demand for quality food services and build upon the broad appeal of these beloved restaurant brands in China's rapidly-growing food service industry. We are confident that this acquisition will create value and deliver growth for our shareholders.
After another difficult year, life is gradually returning to normal, no matter how many twists and turns we may experience. At the beginning of a new year full of hope, I want to give special thanks to our team, franchisees, and partners for supporting each other through very challenging times and continually contributing to our jointly-developed business.
Second Half 2022 Financial Results
Six months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
December 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
218,964,549
167,247,701
24,248,637
Franchised-and-managed hotels
378,752,785
315,230,064
45,704,063
others
20,159,286
5,289,198
766,862
Total revenues
617,876,620
487,766,963
70,719,562
Total revenues for the second half of 2022 were RMB487.8 million (US$70.7 million) [1], a 21.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban, and the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in lower RevPAR at L&O hotels and F&M hotels. Excluding the impact of Argyle and Urban, compared with the second half of 2021, total revenues for the second half of 2022 decreased by 15.8% Total revenues for the full year 2022 were RMB945.1 million (US$137.0 million), a 21.6% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the second half of 2022 were RMB 167.2 million (US$24.2 million) [1], a 23.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to 3 reasons: first, the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban; second, the disposal of 6 hotels in operation since the fourth quarter and was partially offset by an increase of 8 newly opened L&O hotels; and third, a 4.6% year-over-year decrease in L&O hotels' fourth quarter RevPAR and was partially offset by a 2.7% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' third quarter RevPAR. Excluding the impact of Argyle and Urban, total revenues from L&O hotels for the second half of 2022 decreased by 16.3%. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the full year 2022 were RMB338.5 million (US$49.1 million), a 13.6% year-over-year decrease.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the second half of 2022 were RMB315.2 million (US$45.7 million) [1], a 16.8% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees for the second half of 2022 decreased 54.8 % year-over-year, mainly because of the decrease in the gross opening number and closing number of F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others for the second half of 2022 decreased by 12.4% year-over-year, primarily due to 3 reasons: first, a 12.0% decrease in F&M hotels' RevPAR for 2022Q4 and offset by a 1.5% increase in F&M hotels' RevPAR for 2022Q3; second, the fee waivers to franchisees of quarantined hotels; and third, the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban. Excluding the impact of Argyle and Urban, total revenues from F&M hotels for the second half of 2022 decreased by 15.2% year over year. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the full year 2022 were RMB590.8 million (US$85.7 million), a 23.7% year-over-year decrease.
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
38,670,967
17,468,243
2,532,657
Recurring franchise management fee and others
340,081,818
297,761,821
43,171,406
Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels
378,752,785
315,230,064
45,704,063
Total operating costs and expenses
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
364,709,605
286,269,294
41,505,145
Selling and marketing expenses
27,100,297
19,681,821
2,853,596
General and administrative expenses
129,158,435
111,154,498
16,115,887
Other operating expenses
791,335
1,196,121
173,421
Other general expenses
99,886,003
65,041,046
9,430,066
Total operating costs and expenses
621,645,675
483,342,780
70,078,116
Hotel operating costs for the second half of 2022 were RMB286.3 million (US$41.5 million) [1], a 21.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban, and disposal of L&O hotels. Hotel operating costs for the full year 2022 were RMB594.0 million (US$86.1 million), a 8.8% year-over-year decrease.
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
131,774,031
117,457,325
17,029,711
Utilities
13,579,378
14,217,567
2,061,353
Personnel cost
51,043,295
32,577,487
4,723,292
Depreciation and amortization
46,892,180
40,797,121
5,915,027
Consumable, food and beverage
37,769,428
17,015,291
2,466,985
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels
59,383,344
51,557,365
7,475,115
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
13,674,629
7,176,865
1,040,548
Others
10,593,320
5,470,273
793,115
Hotel Operating Costs
364,709,605
286,269,294
41,505,145
Selling and marketing expenses for the second half of 2022 were RMB 19.7 million (US$ 2.9 million) [1], a 27.4% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to lower staff related expenses and advertising expenses, due to less employee business travels during the pandemic, and the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban. Selling and marketing expenses for the full year 2022 were RMB38.5 million (US$5.6 million), a 42.4% year-over-year decrease.
General and administrative expenses for the second half of 2022 were RMB111.2 million (US$ 16.1 million) [1], a 13.9 % year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to the reduction in consulting fees, and the deconsolidation of Argyle and the disposal of our interest in Urban. General and administrative expenses for the full year 2022 were RMB210.9 million (US$30.6 million), a17.7% year-over-year decrease.
Other general expenses were RMB 65.0 million (US$9.4 million) [1] in the second half of 2022, which included the provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans, and impairments of certain fixed assets.
Gross profit for the second half of 2022 was RMB 201.5 million (US$ 29.2 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 20.4%. Gross margin for the second half of 2022 was 41.3%, compared to 41.0% a year ago. Gross profit for the full year 2022 was RMB351.1 million (US$50.9 million), a 36.7% year-over-year decrease.
Income from operations for the second half of 2022 was RMB20.0 million (US$ 2.9 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 516.4%, with a margin of 4.1%. Excluding other general expenses, income from operation from purely operating activities was RMB 85.0 million, with a margin of 17.4%. Income from operations for the full year 2022 was RMB-437.7 million (US$-63.5million), a year-over-year decrease of 384.4%.
Net income for the second half of 2022 was RMB-48.3 million (US$-7.0 million) [1], compared to RMB61.5 million in the second half of 2021 and net margin was -9.9 %. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the losses from investment in equity securities, which included market-to-market value change of stocks the Company and write down of long-term equity investment in Argyle, and other general expenses. Excluding other general expenses, net income was -23.9 million RMB, with a margin of -2.5%.Net income for the full year 2022 was RMB-409.2 million (US$-59.3 million), a year-over-year decrease of 296.9%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] for the second half of 2022 was RMB 118.3 million (US$ 17.2 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 21.2 %. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the second half of 2022 was 24.3 %, compared to 24.3 % a year ago. The decrease was mainly attributable to the increased number of LO hotels—both newly opened and in the pipeline. Excluding the impact of newly-opened and pipeline hotels, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second half of 2022 was RMB 146.0 million, with a margin of 34.6%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year 2022 was RMB211.6 million (US$30.7 million), a year-over-year decrease of 35.0%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) for the second half of 2022 was RMB 67.7 million (US$ 9.8 million) [1]. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, for the second half of 2022 was 13.9%, compared to -1.7 % one year ago. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, core net income (Non-GAAP) was RMB422.0 million, with a margin of 30.0%. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the full year 2022 was RMB173.6 million (US$25.2 million), a year-over-year increase of 54.7%.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the second half of 2022 were RMB-0.48 (US$-0.07) [1], down from RMB0.59 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) for the second half of 2022 was RMB0.66 (US$0.10) [1] Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the full year 2022 was RMB-3.68 (US$-0.53) down from RMB2.05 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.70 (US$0.25) for the full year 2022, a increase from RMB1.09 a year ago.
Cash flow Operating cash inflow for the second half of 2022 was RMB151.0 million (US$21.9 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash inflow for the second half of 2022 was RMB116.4 million (US$16.9 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to proceeds from short-term investments, and proceeds from the disposal of our interest in Urban. Financing cash outflow for the second half of 2022 was RMB160.3 million (US$ 23.2 million), mainly attributable to the repayment of bank loans by the end of December 31, 2022. Operating cash inflow for the full year 2022 was RMB281.7 million (US$40.8 million). Investing cash outflow for the full year 2022 was RMB439.0 million (US$63.6 million). Financing cash inflow for the full year 2022 was RMB341.9 million (US$49.6 million).
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,055.5 million (US$153.0 million) [1], compared to RMB1,079.5 million (US$156.5 million) as of June 30, 2022. The decrease from the second half 2022 was primarily attributable to the repayment of bank loans, offset by cash from operating activities,
Guidance
Taking into account the recovery in long-term trends and short-term industry fluctuations, we expect total revenues of the hotel business for the full year of 2023 to grow 30%~35% over the 2022 levels. Furthermore, considering the merger of the restaurant business into the group and the revenue contribution from restaurant business, we expect total revenues of the whole company for the full year of 2023 to grow 90%~95% over the company's 2022 levels.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on its recovery and may not be indicative of the final financial results for any future periods and the full year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2022, GreenTree had a total number of 4,059 hotels. In 2021, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 11 Ranking among 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2021 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, and up-scale segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
298,428,709
676,100,435
98,025,349
Restricted cash
3,300,000
-
-
Short-term investments
557,458,675
156,031,572
22,622,451
Investments in equity securities
157,988,851
41,361,346
5,996,831
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
95,589,936
118,186,912
17,135,492
Amounts due from related parties
310,419,860
437,165,271
63,383,006
Prepaid rent
15,454,967
-
-
Inventories
2,297,584
2,236,082
324,201
Other current assets
142,737,163
107,213,779
15,544,537
Loans receivable, net
247,530,580
170,019,414
24,650,498
Total current assets
1,831,206,325
1,708,314,811
247,682,365
Non-current assets:
Amounts due from a related party
-
112,360,000
16,290,669
Restricted cash
18,869,900
24,346,773
3,529,950
Long-term time deposits
160,000,000
130,000,000
18,848,228
Loans receivable, net
290,967,680
177,172,509
25,687,599
Property and equipment, net
1,045,356,265
834,771,681
121,030,517
Intangible assets, net
520,117,479
38,111,936
5,525,711
Goodwill
120,819,948
29,583,468
4,289,200
Long-term investments
188,790,785
175,554,460
25,453,004
Operating lease right-of-use assets
-
1,544,739,494
223,966,174
Other assets
329,366,340
94,606,582
13,716,666
Deferred tax assets
161,565,839
232,861,870
33,761,798
TOTAL ASSETS
4,667,060,561
5,102,423,584
739,781,880
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
356,000,000
99,800,000
14,469,640
Long-term bank loans, current portion
50,200,000
141,800,000
20,559,067
Accounts payable
24,036,544
20,745,204
3,007,772
Advance from customers
39,773,738
18,681,010
2,708,492
Amounts due to related parties
9,530,627
13,812,954
2,002,690
Salary and welfare payable
60,154,565
68,684,825
9,958,364
Deferred rent
1,926,957
-
-
Deferred revenue
215,147,975
189,105,747
27,417,756
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
381,282,062
400,054,308
58,002,422
Income tax payable
70,897,366
75,199,441
10,902,894
Dividends payable
40,999,458
-
-
Operating lease liabilities, current
-
210,388,801
30,503,509
Total current liabilities
1,249,949,292
1,238,272,290
179,532,606
Long-term bank loans
301,800,000
160,000,000
23,197,819
Deferred rent
68,842,692
-
-
Deferred revenue
314,472,488
232,695,351
33,737,655
Other long-term liabilities
132,046,925
120,196,036
17,426,787
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
-
1,449,422,906
210,146,568
Deferred tax liabilities
228,201,745
60,456,710
8,765,399
Unrecognized tax benefits
328,820,281
346,662,050
50,261,273
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,624,133,423
3,607,705,343
523,068,106
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
222,587,070
222,587,070
32,272,092
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
16,750,886
Treasury Stock
-
(16,971,057)
(2,460,572)
Additional paid-in capital
1,151,384,306
1,151,321,950
166,925,992
Retained earnings (Accumulated losses)
326,298,618
(50,088,070)
(7,262,088)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
41,880,907
27,732,104
4,020,777
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity
1,857,685,111
1,450,116,207
210,247,087
Non-controlling interests
185,242,027
44,602,033
6,466,687
Total shareholders' equity
2,042,927,138
1,494,718,240
216,713,774
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,667,060,561
5,102,423,583
739,781,880
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
218,964,549
167,247,701
24,248,637
391,960,031
338,520,066
49,080,796
Franchised-and-managed hotels
378,752,785
315,230,064
45,704,063
774,359,348
590,769,611
85,653,542
Others
20,159,286
5,289,198
766,862
39,826,579
15,853,984
2,298,612
Total revenues
617,876,620
487,766,963
70,719,562
1,206,145,958
945,143,662
137,032,950
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(364,709,605)
(286,269,294)
(41,505,146)
(651,376,905)
(594,019,322)
(86,124,706)
Selling and marketing expenses
(27,100,297)
(19,681,821)
(2,853,596)
(66,921,718)
(38,534,427)
(5,586,967)
General and administrative expenses
(129,158,435)
(111,154,498)
(16,115,887)
(256,160,262)
(210,878,900)
(30,574,566)
Other operating expenses
(791,335)
(1,196,121)
(173,421)
(4,937,625)
(3,244,855)
(470,460)
Other general expenses
(99,886,003)
(65,041,046)
(9,430,066)
(99,886,003)
(555,660,756)
(80,563,237)
Total operating costs and expenses
(621,645,675)
(483,342,780)
(70,078,116)
(1,079,282,513)
(1,402,338,260)
(203,319,936)
Other operating income
7,006,346
15,531,491
2,251,855
27,059,935
19,448,889
2,819,824
Income from operations
3,237,291
19,955,674
2,893,301
153,923,380
(437,745,709)
(63,467,162)
Interest income and other, net
30,691,771
23,653,803
3,429,479
59,974,418
47,383,941
6,870,026
Interest expense
(5,193,460)
(10,197,236)
(1,478,460)
(12,671,385)
(25,375,848)
(3,679,152)
Gains (loss) from investment in equity securities
(34,735,461)
(83,843,819)
(12,156,211)
9,137,875
(62,156,235)
(9,011,807)
Other income (expense), net
11,818,559
9,564,918
1,386,782
11,818,559
24,229,535
3,512,952
Income before income taxes
5,818,700
(40,866,660)
(5,925,109)
222,182,847
(453,664,316)
(65,775,143)
Income tax expense
(38,349,089)
(5,774,279)
(837,191)
(108,888,883)
46,026,416
6,673,203
Income (loss) before share of gains in equity investees
(32,530,389)
(46,640,939)
(6,762,300)
113,293,964
(407,637,900)
(59,101,940)
Share of losses (gains) in equity investees, net of tax
(81,023)
(1,673,426)
(242,624)
382,874
(1,598,301)
(231,732)
Net income (loss)
(32,611,412)
(48,314,365)
(7,004,924)
113,676,838
(409,236,201)
(59,333,672)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,178,321)
(440,831)
(63,915)
3,761,411
32,849,513
4,762,732
Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
(33,789,733)
(48,755,196)
(7,068,839)
117,438,249
(376,386,688)
(54,570,940)
Net earnings (losses) per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
(0.33)
(0.48)
(0.07)
1.14
(4.00)
(1.00)
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
(0.33)
(0.48)
(0.07)
1.14
(4.00)
(1.00)
Net earnings (losses) per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
(0.33)
(0.48)
(0.07)
1.14
(4.00)
(1.00)
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
(0.33)
(0.48)
(0.07)
1.14
(4.00)
(1.00)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
68,286,954
67,416,046
67,416,046
68,286,954
67,416,046
67,416,046
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(5,123,691)
(4,418,802)
(640,666)
(6,497,403)
(14,148,803)
(2,051,384)
Unrecognized gain on an available-for-sale
2,791,663
2,791,663
Comprehensive income, net of tax
(34,943,440)
(52,733,167)
(7,645,590)
109,971,098
(423,385,004)
(61,385,056)
Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,178,321)
(440,831)
(63,915)
3,761,411
32,849,513
4,762,732
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
(36,121,761)
(53,173,998)
(7,709,505)
113,732,509
(390,535,491)
(56,622,324)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net (loss) income
(32,611,412)
(48,314,364)
(7,004,924)
113,676,838
(409,236,200)
(59,333,672)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
57,672,812
47,626,699
6,905,222
98,110,657
109,873,526
15,930,164
Share of losses (gains) in equity method investments
81,023
1,673,426
242,624
(382,874)
1,598,301
231,732
Fair value change in returnable consideration and contingent consideration, net
502,712
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of long lived assets
-
4,093,856
593,553
-
60,306,705
8,743,650
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
91,236,480
13,228,046
Lease expense to reduce operating lease right-of-use assets
-
117,457,324
17,029,711
-
224,536,299
32,554,703
Losses from disposal of a subsidiary
118,443
2,172,131
314,929
118,443
16,117,056
2,336,753
Interest expense (income)
185,387
(581,841)
(84,359)
(3,669,643)
(844,175)
(122,394)
Bad debt expense
112,130,582
90,761,221
13,159,140
132,591,726
431,251,102
62,525,532
Losses (gains) on equity securities held
34,735,461
83,843,819
12,156,211
(9,137,875)
62,156,235
9,011,807
Losses (gains) on disposal of property and equipment
604,017
(1,262,840)
(183,095)
604,017
1,303,452
188,983
Foreign exchange (gains) losses
(3,817,988)
(8,738,690)
(1,266,991)
(1,310,346)
(20,675,691)
(2,997,693)
Share-based compensation
1,156,897
(333,495)
(48,352)
2,464,763
(62,356)
(9,041)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
10,517,268
(30,040,311)
(4,355,436)
(22,329,328)
(59,471,493)
(8,622,556)
Prepaid rent
12,339,868
-
-
(1,857,100)
-
-
Inventories
(184,470)
(717,583)
(104,040)
1,495,974
(793,081)
(114,986)
Amounts due from related parties
(90,009)
(288,549)
(41,836)
(3,963,547)
(3,141,469)
(455,470)
Other current assets
63,374,516
21,755,522
3,154,254
(60,345,480)
31,867,577
4,620,364
Other assets
(41,429,370)
(9,218,002)
(1,336,485)
(49,214,290)
(2,349,148)
(340,594)
Accounts payable
6,034,473
119,116
17,270
4,520,260
574,260
83,260
Amounts due to related parties
4,174,716
3,357,608
486,807
6,332,374
4,282,327
620,879
Salary and welfare payable
3,317,608
5,512,596
799,251
8,586,978
10,100,358
1,464,414
Deferred revenue
(29,392,677)
(28,933,976)
(4,195,032)
(53,595,903)
(75,948,621)
(11,011,515)
Advance from customers
11,912,861
(5,188,318)
(752,235)
5,468,230
(16,334,755)
(2,368,317)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
19,157,025
32,079,022
4,651,023
71,545,537
88,799,911
12,874,777
Income tax payable
19,455,752
54,801,507
7,945,472
(16,586,604)
3,241,384
469,957
Unrecognized tax benefits
16,740,521
(19,550,080)
(2,834,495)
38,140,379
17,841,769
2,586,813
Operating lease liabilities-current
-
(94,414,058)
(13,688,752)
-
(155,079,217)
(22,484,373)
Deferred rent
25,367,526
-
-(2,079,175)
40,770,544
-
-
Other long-term liabilities
415,356
30,462
4,417
14,648,804
(6,594,188)
(956,067)
Deferred taxes
25,603,045
(66,708,805)
(9,671,868)
44,292,605
(122,848,777)
(17,811,398)
Net cash provided by operating activities
318,071,943
150,993,397
21,891,984
360,975,140
281,707,571
40,843,758
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(183,826,691)
(40,177,940)
(5,825,254)
(341,715,516)
(69,012,279)
(10,005,840)
Purchases of intangible assets
(201,746)
(47,813)
(6,932)
(201,746)
(108,028)
(15,663)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
-
2,388,399
346,285
-
2,388,399
346,285
Payment for acquisition of minority equity
(149,999)
-
-
(1,018,387)
-
-
Acquisitions, net of cash received
25,520,300
-
-
(147,608,325)
-
-
Advances for acquisitions
(39,483,494)
-
-
(39,483,494)
-
-
Collection of acquisition advances
2,006,500
-
-
12,154,500
-
-
Advances for purchases of property and equipment
(14,456,878)
-
-
(219,346,261)
-
-
Repayment from advances for purchases of property and equipment
22,400,000
3,247,390
470,827
22,400,000
3,247,390
470,827
Purchases of short-term investments
(239,902,771)
(82,900,000)
(12,019,370)
(378,189,081)
(131,760,000)
(19,103,404)
Proceeds from short-term investments
179,648,202
127,788,611
18,527,607
536,383,232
517,528,048
75,034,514
Proceeds from sales of long-term time deposits
-
-
-
50,000,000
-
-
Increase of long-term time deposits
-
-
-
(130,000,000)
-
-
Purchases of investments in equity securities
(8,940,000)
-
-
(8,940,000)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries
1,693,391
79,666,587
11,550,569
1,693,391
79,666,587
11,550,569
Proceeds from disposal of equity securities
72,697,479
-
-
284,004,591
116,555,911
16,899,019
Proceeds from disposal of euqity method investments
-
-
-
1,693,391-
-
-
Loan to related parties
(372,873,382)
(5,735,802)
(831,613)
(604,618,942)
(171,055,802)
(24,800,760)
Repayment from related parties
159,268,000
1,991,517
288,743
307,933,500
47,599,184
6,901,233
Loan to third parties
(26,444,271)
-
-
(36,944,271)
(266,200)
(38,595)
Repayment from third parties
8,627,367
-
-
55,127,367
1,638,833
237,608
Loan to franchisees
37,036,266
(12,478,780)
(1,809,253)
(423,399,028)
(47,760,740)
(6,924,656)
Repayment from franchisees
(50,293,914)
42,622,068
6,179,619
133,380,285
90,302,936
13,092,695
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(427,675,642)
116,364,237
16,871,228
(928,388,186)
438,964,239
63,643,832
Financing activities:
Distribution to the shareholders
(320,253,160)
-
-
(320,253,160)
(40,999,458)
(5,944,363)
Loan from non-controlling interest
6,897,050
4,803,299
696,413
9,689,903
5,103,299
739,909
Repayment of bank loans
(250,000,000)
(250,100,000)
(36,261,091)
(250,000,000)
(406,200,000)
(58,893,464)
Proceeds from bank loans
668,000,000
85,000,000
12,323,842
808,000,000
99,800,000
14,469,640
Capital contribution from non-controlling interest holders
1,160,000
-
-
8,191,000
400,000
57,995
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
105,803,890
(160,296,701)
(23,240,836)
255,627,743
(341,896,159)
(49,570,283)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
50,892
510,712
74,046
(1,344,197)
1,072,948
155,563
Net increase(decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,748,917)
107,571,645
15,596,422
(313,129,500)
379,848,599
55,072,870
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
324,347,526
592,875,563
85,958,876
633,728,109
320,598,609
46,482,429
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
320,598,609
700,447,208
101,555,298
320,598,609
700,447,208
101,555,299
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
(32,611,412)
(48,314,365)
(7,004,924)
113,676,838
(409,236,201)
(59,333,672)
Deduct:
Other operating income
7,006,346
15,531,491
2,251,855
27,059,935
19,448,889
2,819,824
Interest income and other, net
30,691,771
23,653,803
3,429,479
59,974,418
47,383,941
6,870,026
Gains from investment in equity securities
(34,735,461)
9,137,875
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
(81,023)
382,874
Other income, net
11,818,559
9,564,918
1,386,783
11,818,559
24,229,535
3,512,952
Add:
Other operating expenses
791,335
1,196,121
173,421
4,937,625
3,244,855
470,460
Other general expenses
95,362,000
65,041,046
9,430,065
95,362,000
555,660,756
80,563,237
Income tax expense
38,349,089
5,774,279
837,192
108,888,883
(46,026,416)
(6,673,203)
Interest expense
5,193,460
10,197,236
1,478,460
12,671,385
25,375,848
3,679,152
Depreciation and amortization
57,672,811
47,626,699
6,905,222
98,110,656
109,873,526
15,930,164
Losses from investment in equity securities
83,843,819
12,156,211
62,156,235
9,011,807
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
1,673,426
242,624
1,598,301
231,732
Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP)
150,057,091
118,288,048
17,150,155
325,273,726
211,584,538
30,676,874
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
(32,611,412)
(48,314,365)
(7,004,924)
113,676,838
(409,236,201)
(59,333,672)
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
1,610,283
7,348,561
1,065,441
12,745,155
8,599,626
1,246,829
Gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax)
6,853,406
Other income (net of 25% tax)
8,863,919
7,173,688
1,040,087
8,863,919
18,172,151
2,634,714
Add:
Share-based compensation
1,156,897
(333,495)
(48,352)
2,464,762
(62,356)
(9,041)
Losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax)
26,051,596
62,882,864
9,117,158
-
46,617,176
6,758,855
One-time fees and expense
9,861,631
2,919,456
423,281
24,568,935
7,387,383
1,071,070
Asset impairment/Accrued bad debts
(4,523,574)
65,041,046
9,430,065
-
555,660,756
80,563,237
Core net income(Non-GAAP)
(10,539,064)
67,673,256
9,811,700
112,248,055
173,594,980
25,168,906
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
(0.10)
0.66
0.10
1.09
1.70
0.25
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
(0.10)
0.66
0.10
1.09
1.70
0.25
Operational Data
Decemebr 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Total hotels in operation:
4,659
4,059
Leased and owned hotels
66
61
Franchised hotels
4,593
3,998
Total hotel rooms in operation
337,153
302,497
Leased and owned hotels
7,064
6,565
Franchised hotels
330,089
295,932
Number of cities
367
355
Quarter Ended
2021 Q3
2022Q3
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
65.2 %
63.0 %
Franchised hotels
72.6 %
71.3 %
Blended
72.4 %
71.1 %
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
223
237
Franchised hotels
161
167
Blended
163
168
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
146
149
Franchised hotels
117
119
Blended
118
120
Quarter Ended
2021 Q4
2022Q4
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
60.9 %
62.4 %
Franchised hotels
69.5 %
63.0 %
Blended
69.2 %
63.0 %
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
224
208
Franchised hotels
168
163
Blended
170
165
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
136
130
Franchised hotels
117
103
Blended
117
104
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Luxury
33
-
6,265
-
Argyle
33
-
6,265
-
Mid-to-up-scale
519
426
47,666
41,255
GreenTree Eastern
204
205
22,246
22,492
Deepsleep Hotel
6
7
417
534
Gem
46
53
4,173
4,753
Gya
62
68
5,302
5,811
Vx
79
85
7,021
7,403
Ausotel
18
-
2,237
-
Urban Garden and others
104
8
6,270
262
Mid-scale
2,932
2,953
230,750
231,835
GreenTree Inn
2,169
2,226
178,849
183,116
GT Alliance
515
538
36,802
38,031
GreenTree Apartment
16
19
1,098
1,262
Vatica
112
111
8,115
8,009
City 118 Selected and others
120
59
5,886
1,417
Economy hotels
1,175
680
52,472
29,407
Shell
650
680
28,196
29,407
City 118 and others
525
-
24,276
-
Total
4,659
4,059
337,153
302,497
1 The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 6.8972 on December 31, 2022 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20220103/
2 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities and the provision for bad debts, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the abovementioned definition.
3 Core net income is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense and asset impairment/accrued bad debts, and income tax expenses related to withholding tax, but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).
4 Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.
