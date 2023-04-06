XSET, The World's Fastest Growing Gaming Organization ("Org"), Acquires Popular Women's Global Gaming Org, Queens Gaming Collective

The latest acquisition further accelerates XSET's quest to become the global leader in lifestyle gaming and reinforces its continued focus on servicing overlooked segments of the 3+ billion strong worldwide gaming community

BOSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle org, today announced its second acquisition since launching only 2.5 years ago. XSET has already become one of the world's most recognized gaming brands and the acquisition of Queens is an important milestone in its continued growth, which has been strong despite a challenging market. Queens is the top women-led gaming lifestyle org built to level the playing field for women in gaming, and Queens' values and vision align with those of XSET. This acquisition is a testament to XSET's ongoing efforts of bringing inclusivity, social good, and broader culture into the gaming industry.

Following the acquisition, Queens' global roster of women creators, streamers, and competitors will join XSET's sizable existing portfolio of 44 musicians, pro athletes, content creators, gamers and other celebrities. The acquisition will provide additional infrastructure, resources, and representation to the massive and growing, but still generally overlooked, participation by women in all aspects of gaming culture.

XSET owner and Chief Culture Officer, Erin Ashley Simon, who helps provide more industry-focused opportunities for those underrepresented in gaming, will work closely with Queens to further amplify their voice for female gamers everywhere.

"Being a woman in a male-dominated industry like gaming isn't easy– there are many challenges that come with it," said XSET Chief Culture Officer Erin Ashley Simon. "That's why I'm looking forward to working with this amazing group of women who want to challenge the status quo, think outside of the box, and have fun along the way."

CEO and co-founder Greg Selkoe added, "As XSET is already a globally recognized gaming lifestyle brand, it's important that we work alongside those who share our vision of ensuring diversity and inclusion in gaming. Queens has been a leading voice on this issue and has worked to level the playing field for women in gaming for the last several years. We're excited to bring them into XSET to work together to create new opportunities, revenue streams, merchandise and anything else to help support The Queens."

Queens launched in November 2020 and has assembled a roster of over 15 diverse talents ranging from musicians to professional athletes, including Demisux, Sparkles_qt, helloiamkate, Cray, AvaGG, BlackKrystel, Erica Nagashima, USWNT champ Allie Long, and more, all of whom will move forward with Queens as they partner with XSET. XSET will expand Queens' support of women gamers through a wide range of services including talent management, brand partnerships, merchandising, as well as IP development and licensing to connect and promote women on a global scale.

"Nearly half of gamers are women and our impact, influence and talent is undeniable," said Twitch streamer and content creator, Siomani "Demisux" Loarca. "I am thrilled Queens is joining an organization like XSET that recognizes our impact, supports the voices and talents of women in gaming, and is committed to driving inclusive change."

"Creating a safe and welcoming space for gamers has always been important to me," said gamer and content creator, Adriana "Sparkles_qt" Aliberti. "I am excited for this next chapter in my gaming career with Queens joining the team at XSET, which works hard to bring true equity to women in gaming everywhere."

XSET's recent acquisition is a natural expansion of the org and further differentiates its position in the gaming market and overall industry. Among a number of Queens creators and staff who will transition to XSET, Queens Co-Founder, Justin J. Giangrande will serve as XSET's Head of Talent.

"Queens started as an idea and grew into a movement led by the powerful and purposeful women that are a part of it," said XSET Head of Talent, Justin J. Giangrade. "It is special to see Queens take the next step and become part of a bigger ecosystem of the XSET family, which will provide them with more support and resources to make space for diversity and inclusiveness in gaming. I am thankful and honored to be a part of this journey."

Both organizations share a commitment to making the gaming industry more inclusive and diverse. To learn more about XSET, visit www.xset.com .

About XSET

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET is one of only a few Next Gen gaming orgs and is redefining what it means to be a gaming brand today. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. Sitting at the intersection of music, sports, art, entertainment and fashion, XSET is leading gaming culture, while its robust merchandise offerings, some of the most sought-after in the industry, feature high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET creates content via online experiences and IRL events, including, among other things, gaming lounges in leading nightclubs such as Drai's Las Vegas and Big Night Live Boston, a partnership with the Boston Red Sox, and interactions with Sophia, an advanced AI gamer robot (XSET was first and so far only org in history to sign a robot). XSET is changing the game and will continue to innovate and excel while building an organization still focused on business fundamentals. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset.

About QUEENS GAMING COLLECTIVE

Launched in November 2020, Queens Gaming Collective is a media and lifestyle company at the intersection of culture & women in gaming. As a collective, Queens has established its brand in the market as, "The Cultural Bridge for Women in Gaming" whereby the company elevates its global roster of women creators, streamers, and competitors by providing infrastructure, resources, and representation.

The company was founded by Justin J. Giangrande, and is supported by a diverse and best-in-class team of executives, advisors, allies, and strategic partners across gaming, sports, entertainment, consumer products, and tech. For more information visit Queens.gg.



