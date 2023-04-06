Echo Global Logistics CEO Doug Waggoner Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2023 Pros to Know

Waggoner was recognized by the 2023 Pros to Know Awards for the sixth time

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, announced Doug Waggoner, its Chief Executive Officer, has been recognized in the annual Pros to Know award list by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award features executives whose outstanding accomplishments inspire other leaders looking to leverage solutions and innovate the supply chain industry. A six-time recipient, Waggoner first won the award in 2017.

"I'm honored to be named to the 2023 Pros to Know list along with so many other highly accomplished individuals," Waggoner said. "It means a lot to be recognized multiple times for this award. Echo continues to improve transportation through our proprietary technology and dedicated team and we're happy to continue to lead innovation in this industry."

"Doug's knowledge, dedication, and leadership has kept us at the forefront of the logistics industry," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "Through initiatives such as our Business Resource Groups, creating opportunities for employee representation and community involvement, Echo continues to prioritize inclusion and employee engagement."

Starting as CEO at Echo in 2006, Waggoner also served as a board member from 2008 until 2021 when the company became private through an acquisition by the Jordan Company. He also functioned as the board's chairman beginning in 2015. Under Waggoner's leadership, Echo has grown from its early stages to a Fortune 1000 company. In addition to developing leading technologies such as EchoShip and EchoDrive, the company recently released a new shipper insurance solution, EchoInsure+, a means for providing clients with greater peace of mind. During Waggoner's tenure as CEO, Echo has risen through the ranks to be named #1 third-party logistics provider by Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards six years in a row.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. Without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

