Aadi Bioscience to Present Multiple Posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that it will present three posters at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR) 2023, taking place April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, FL.

The details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: "Phase 2, multicenter, open-label basket trial of nab-sirolimus for patients with inactivating alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 (PRECISION I)"

Date and Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Session Title: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress

Presentation Number: CT057

Title: "Synergistic anti-tumor activity of nab-sirolimus in combination with KRAS inhibitors (KRASis) sotorasib and adagrasib in KRAS G12C NSCLC and bladder cancer xenografts"

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 1:30 - 5:00 PM

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Poster Combination Therapies for Cancer

Presentation Number: 5484

Title: "Biomarker analysis from AMPECT correlating response to nab-sirolimus with TSC1 and TSC2 inactivating alterations"

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 3

Presentation Number: LB288

Full session and meeting details are available through the AACR Annual Meeting planner: AACR Annual Meeting 2023 | Meetings | AACR . Following Aadi's presentation at AACR, the posters will be made available on the investor relations page of the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval and has commercialized FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi has also initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the business of Aadi Biosciences that are not a description of historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's current beliefs and expectations; anticipated future growth; the potential commercialization of FYARRO in the tumor agnostic oncology market; expectations regarding management performance following the leadership transition; and the Company's potential as a commercial precision oncology company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those associated with uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of FYARRO in additional indications, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials for additional indications; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of commercializing, developing and testing FYARRO; and risks related to collaborations with third-parties.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, including under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors," anticipated to be filed on or about the date hereof, and elsewhere in Aadi's reports and other documents that Aadi has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Aadi undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

