PrizePicks Returns as Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner of the Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, today announced that the company has reunited with the organization's hometown Major League Baseball team, the Atlanta Braves, as the club's Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner. This new deal revives an alliance that was born in the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

As part of the agreement, the PrizePicks brand will be prominently featured on the Tower LED in Truist Park during all Atlanta Braves home games, which is fitting considering the PrizePicks team is growing rapidly with local hiring. PrizePicks will also be introduced as an official partner of the Braves during the radio broadcasts of all 162 regular season games throughout the 2023 season, which will include a daily player prediction segment.

"We are honored to partner with the Braves again, a testament to our commitment to being a major part of the Georgia sports ecosystem," Adam Wexler, PrizePicks Co-Founder and CEO said. "The Braves are a legendary franchise and perennial championship contenders, the type of sustained level of excellence to which we aspire as an organization every day."

Baseball has consistently been a top performing fantasy sports market for PrizePicks, with the company increasing the number and variety of product offerings each passing season. In 2022, PrizePicks tripled the number of daily MLB projections by adding dozens of new statistical markets and creating live in-game projections for every MLB game.

"PrizePicks shares our commitment to thoughtful innovation and providing an optimal fan experience," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships for the Braves. "We are proud to welcome them back as a partner."

The PrizePicks baseball offerings served as the "leadoff hitter" for the 2023 season, featuring player projections for spring training games as well as every single game of the World Baseball Classic, for the first time. Overall, nearly 200,000 PrizePicks members made a baseball entry in March alone.

In terms of what's "on-deck" in April, the company anticipates launching new baseball offerings within the first few weeks of the season that will be first-of-their-kind for fantasy sports. This is the second partnership that PrizePicks has signed with an Atlanta-based professional sports franchise this Spring, following its partnership with Major League Soccer's Atlanta United in March.

The PrizePicks organization has grown significantly recently, expanding its workforce to over 250, and plans to continue adding more jobs across Braves Country and throughout the United States in the months to come.

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest independent skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. With current & past partnerships with the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Marlins, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 250 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 20 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

