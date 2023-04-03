Prominent Black Christian Leaders Endorse The AND Campaign

Historical Civil Rights Path Restored

ATLANTA, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the country, many Black Christian leaders believe their voice has been muted and co-opted since the height of the civil rights movement decades ago. In response, prominent Black Christian leaders around the country have endorsed the AND Campaign as a credible representative of their socio-political perspective. Some of the endorsing leaders include Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner-Former Executive Director of the Congressional Black Caucus, Bishop Claude Alexander-Pastor and Civic Leader, Dr. Cynthia Hale-Pastor and prominent leader, Chris Broussard-Fox Sports, Benjamin Watson-Former NFL Player, Chantelle Anderson-Former WNBA Player, Trenee' McGee-Connecticut Representative, and Yolanda Flowers-Democratic Candidate for Governor in the state of Alabama. Almost one hundred (100) Black Church leaders have already signed the AND Campaign's statement about their view of American politics. The AND Campaign is focused on equipping the church through Gospel-centered educational content, public representation, coalition-building, advocacy and leadership development.

Black Christian pastoral leaders unite behind the AND campaign's statement and view on American politics at event on 4/13.

"Historically, in the Black church's public witness you see grace, but you also see tenacity. Grace can be seen in the refusal to hate or return evil tactic for evil tactic. Tenacity, to be able to look your oppressor in the eye and demand justice." states Justin Giboney, President and Co-Founder of the AND Campaign. "Our divided country, both the right and the left, would benefit from studying and following the Black church's public witness." says Giboney.

The AND Campaign will lead a launch event, "Heirs of Action," to revive the voice of the Black church in the public square. The event will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Ray of Hope Church in Atlanta, GA. Confirmed hosts include Bishop Timothy Clarke, Dr. Cynthia Hale, Bishop Claude Alexander, Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner, Dr. Elvin Sadler and Bishop Vincent Mathews. "Heirs of Action" is a faith event hosted by Black Church elders to publicly endorse the AND Campaign. "Heirs of Action" itinerary includes prayer and devotion, a press conference, and an evening session with a panel of influential Black Christian leaders. The event is free and open to the public.

The AND Campaign recently released the docuseries, "How We Got Over" which examines the historical role of devout faith and orthodoxy in the Black Church. The AND Campaign also established "Churches Helping Churches Initiative," which raised nearly $1.5 million for churches in low income communities during the pandemic. The AND Campaign has created a large coalition of Black faith leaders who are interested in social justice and moral order.

"Today, our country is deeply divided in ways that are unhelpful and frustrating for those wanting to live out a faithful public witness. In the legacy of Black social action, our current circumstances call for Christians who believe in the authority of Scripture and care deeply about social justice to reassert our public witness by speaking into the moment at hand," states Giboney.

About the AND Campaign:

The AND Campaign was founded in 2016. It is currently represented in 13 chapters in major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, DC., Dallas and New York. www.andcampaign.org

About Justin Giboney:

Justin Giboney is an attorney, political strategist and ordained minister in Atlanta, GA. He is also the Co-Founder and President of the AND Campaign, which is a coalition of urban Christians who are determined to address the sociopolitical arena with the compassion and conviction of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Mr. Giboney has managed successful campaigns for elected officials in the state and referendums relating to the city's transportation and water infrastructure.

In 2012 and 2016, Georgia's 5th congressional district elected him as a delegate for the Democratic National Convention. A former Vanderbilt University football player and law student, Justin served on the Urban League of Greater Atlanta Board of Directors. He's the co-author of Compassion (&) Conviction - The AND Campaign's Guide to Faithful Civic Engagement, and has written op-eds for publications such as Christianity Today, The Hill, and has been featured in the New York Times.

