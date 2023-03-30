QDOBA Mexican Eats® Hosts First-Ever World Burrito Eating Championship in Honor of National Burrito Day

Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant invites Joey Chestnut and other top-ranked professional eaters to vie to become the official QDOBA World Burrito Eating Champion

MILWAUKEE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Burrito Day, QDOBA is hosting the first-ever QDOBA World Burrito Eating Championship on Thursday, April 6, from 11-1 p.m. CST at The Beer Garden in Deer District (1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203) near Fiserv Forum. In partnership with Major League Eating (MLE), the competition will feature 10 professional eaters, including first-ranked Joey Chestnut, fourth-ranked Nick Wehry and 27th ranked Eric "Badlands" Booker. Each of them will be vying to set a new world record and become the World Burrito Eating Champion, as well as winning $10,000 in cash prizes. The championship will be livestreamed across QDOBA social channels; fans can join the fun by visiting Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or TikTok at 12 p.m. CST on Thursday, April 6.

QDOBA World Burrito Eating Championship

QDOBA will debut its World Eating Championship Burrito, featuring fan-favorite grilled adobo chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, 3-cheese queso, roasted tomato salsa and guacamole, during the competition. For any create your own QDOBA entrée, the hand-smashed guacamole and signature 3-cheese queso is always free and levels up every meal. Eaters will be challenged to consume as many World Eating Championship Burritos as possible during a 10-minute window. Milwaukee-area fans, foodies and sports enthusiasts of all ages are invited to join the fun. The free and open-to-the-public event for the first 500 people will have music, free food samples, giveaways, activities and more.

"Eating competitions focus solely on quantity of food consumed, and while that remains the goal, we wanted to ensure our quality food was center stage by creating a flavor-forward burrito that both professional eaters and fans would love," said Katy Velazquez, Executive Chef at QDOBA. "It's not every day professional eaters can enjoy freshly prepared guacamole and our signature 3-cheese queso while filling their stomachs! We've always been committed to delivering delicious and bold flavors, and an eating competition is no different."

"I've been a longtime fan of QDOBA as I crave bold flavors that fill me up; the first-ever QDOBA World Burrito Eating Championship will definitely be a challenge, but I am determined to add another world record to my resume," said Chestnut. "I look forward to making Major League Eating history in the heart of Milwaukee's Deer District."

QDOBA's World Eating Championship Burrito will be available for a limited time for online or in-app ordering only from April 6 through April 21. For more information about the QDOBA World Burrito Eating Championship, visit www.qdoba.com/national-burrito-day.

