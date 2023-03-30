Advertise With Us
Croma-Pharma: Further strengthening its portfolio with PhilArt biostimulators

Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

VIENNA, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Croma (Croma-Pharma® GmbH) is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing, minimally invasive aesthetics market and a leading manufacturer of premium quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. With the launch of PhilArt, a complete series of injectable skin boosters, Croma is now further broadening its already comprehensive portfolio. Skin boosters are an important pillar of a minimally invasive aesthetics portfolio, next to HA fillers, botulinum toxin and PDO threads, allowing for combination therapies and a full-face approach. Read More

Croma-Pharma logo (PRNewsfoto/Croma-Pharma)
Croma-Pharma logo (PRNewsfoto/Croma-Pharma)(PRNewswire)

Contact:
Uschi Mayer
External Communications & PR
CROMA-PHARMA GmbH
Cromazeile 2, A-2100 Leobendorf, Austria
M.: +43 676 84 68 68 966
E: uschi.mayer@croma.at

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044449/Croma_Pharma_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/croma-pharma-further-strengthening-its-portfolio-with-philart-biostimulators-301786084.html

SOURCE Croma-Pharma

