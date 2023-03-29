VirnetX Announces Deployment of VirnetX Matrix™ by City of Bridgeport

Virnet Matrix™ Provides Bridgeport with Increased Protection Against Ransomware and Malware Attacks

VirnetX Matrix™ to be Deployed Through VirnetX's Partnership with Solution Synergy

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) ("VirnetX") today announced that the City of Bridgeport, West Virginia, has deployed VirnetX Matrix™ to safeguard the City's internet-based applications, services and critical infrastructure systems from cyberattacks and provide Bridgeport's employees, internal teams and departments with private, single-click access to authorized systems and applications.

VirnetX partner Solution Synergy identified the opportunity to partner with the City of Bridgeport.

VirnetX Matrix™ provides an additional layer of protection designed to prevent unauthorized access, enforce access policy controls, and enable real-time network management to protect cloud or on-premises applications from malware, ransomware and other cybersecurity threats. Zero-Trust Network Access protection and "single-click" technology are designed to make VirnetX products more effective at preventing cyberthreats and more user-friendly than other available products and services.

"In response to a ransomware attack in 2021, the City of Bridgeport began following the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) best practices and services," said Jesse Chaney, Director of Information Technology at the City of Bridgeport. "Upon review of CISA's Cybersecurity Performance Goals, we found that VirnetX Matrix™ satisfies these goals by providing simple, secure access to a protected network allowing our employees and police department to conduct city business and respond to public safety requests more quickly and securely. Since deploying Matrix, Bridgeport has already experienced positive financial, and efficiency impacts as well as increased visibility within our networks. Matrix Zero-Trust Network Access provides protection and effortless deployment without expensive hardware upgrades."

"Today's threat landscape is intricate and evolving, prompting enterprises like the City of Bridgeport to seek barrier-breaking technologies to prevent security threats," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "We are pleased to provide a seamless solution with VirnetX Matrix™, which is easy to deploy and provides an added security "umbrella" without the need to replace existing systems or internet access."

More on Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity Performance Goals can be found here: https://www.cisa.gov/cross-sector-cybersecurity-performance-goals

About City of Bridgeport, West Virginia

City of Bridgeport, WV, is described as a community where the residents of City of Bridgeport have managed to maintain the small community atmosphere. The community is very family-oriented and works together to provide advantages to area youth. They are fortunate to have many community organizations and businesses that volunteer their time, expertise, and money to meet the needs of our diverse community.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device- and location-independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com .

VirnetX One™ is a security-as-a-service platform that protects enterprise applications, services, and infrastructure from cyber-attacks using ZTNA. VirnetX One™ products address a significant need across enterprises of all sizes, as hackers have become more sophisticated, ransomware and malware more costly and disruptive, and the use of corporate and other applications by contemporary remote workforces has continued to rise.

VirnetX Matrix™ provides superior security for internet-enabled enterprise applications and their connected devices, and for control systems currently deployed by those enterprises (e.g., file servers, data back-up systems, VPN/firewalls). VirnetX Matrix™ provides ZTNA protection, "single-click" ease of use, and is designed to be a highly effective "security umbrella": its added layer of protection is deployed simply, without the need for changes to an enterprise's existing, in-place infrastructure.

War Room™ provides an industry leading, safe, and secure video conferencing meeting environment where sensitive communications and data is invisible to those unauthorized to view it.

