"Rosie the Riveter" among WWII heroes to launch 2023 Dream Flights Tour

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson City, Nev.-based Dream Flights will launch its 2023 Dream Flights Tour in San Diego on Thursday, March 30 at Gillespie Field/Circle Air Group, located at 681 Kenney St., El Cajon. Six World War II heroes, including US Marine Corps veteran and "Rosie the Riveter" Roberta (Randy) Tidmore are scheduled for free flights in a 1944 restored open-cockpit biplane. The first flight begins at 10:00 a.m. PST. The public is welcome to attend the event at no charge.

"A Dream Flight is our way of thanking our nation's heroes for their service and sacrifice," said Darryl Fisher .

Dream Flights' mission is giving back to those who gave. According to the nonprofit's founder Darryl Fisher, nearly 6,000 seniors and veterans – the oldest 104 – have experienced the freedom and exhilaration of flying 1,000 feet in the air in an open-cockpit biplane. "A Dream Flight is our way of thanking our nation's heroes for their service and sacrifice," said Fisher. "This magical experience stays with them until their last days."

Since 2011, Dream Flights' fleet of six restored Stearman biplanes has landed in 49 states and more than 300 cities. The majority of Dream Flyers live in retirement communities or long-term care facilities, although some live independently or with family.

Dream Flights never charges veterans, families or the communities where they live for a flight, said Fisher. Rather, Dream Flights is supported by the generosity of its primary sponsor Sport Clips , and national partners Veterans United Home Loans , American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living , Discovery Senior Living and Argentum . American Airlines is the official airline of Dream Flights.

Dream Flights' operations are supported by more than 70 volunteers. Pilot volunteers primarily fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves. Crew chiefs, aviation mechanics and teams of schedulers and communicators donate their time and talent. Volunteering at nearly every Dream Flight event are Sport Clips team members and franchisees.

Individual donations are tax-deductible and can be made at https://dreamflights.org/donate/

