Kreab K.K. Announces Publication of English Versions of Key Books Highlighting Japan

TOKYO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreab K.K. in Tokyo is proud to announce the publication of the following three books, translated into English, that highlight various aspects of Japan. These publications are being provided via open access to help create a better understanding of Japan.

Logo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107642/202303244211/_prw_PI2fl_zSj2qZQw.png

"Political Reform Reconsidered" by Satoshi Machidori (translated by Tobias S. Harris)

Image1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202303244211-O1-ITx69v3N.jpg

This book provides a comprehensive analysis of political reforms in Japan since the 1990s, emphasizing the role of ideas in shaping their goals and outcomes. For more than 15 years following the collapse of Japan's economic bubble, politicians, business people and academics tackled a range of institutional reforms. The sweeping changes they enacted--covering almost all facets of the public sphere, including elections, public administration, courts and the central bank--fundamentally altered Japanese political processes and policies.

Taken together, they arguably represent the final touches of Japan's political modernization, which had been unfolding since the mid-19th century.

Available on Springer Link:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-981-19-9433-3

"History of Innovative Entrepreneurs in Japan" by Takeo Kikkawa

Image2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202303244211-O2-bI61zKii.jpg

This book introduces more than 20 of Japan's leading innovative entrepreneurs from the 17th century to the present. It outlines the innovative business models created by entrepreneurs, including SoftBank's Masayoshi Son, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo)'s Tadashi Yanai, Honda's Soichiro Honda, Sony's Akio Morita, Panasonic's Konosuke Matsushita, and Toyota's Kiichiro Toyoda, as well as their predecessors, including Takatoshi Mitsui of Mitsui Zaibatsu, and Eiichi Shibusawa of Dai-Ichi Bank.

Available on Springer Link:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-981-19-9454-8

"International Politics and the Search for Peace" by Masataka Kosaka

Image3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202303244211-O3-2h0ga0Dy.jpg

First published in 1966, this introductory text on international politics by eminent Japanese political scientist Masataka Kosaka (1934-1996) has gone through more than 50 printings in his home country and remains in print today. In this work, framed by his interest in the problems of war and of peace, Kosaka eschewed simply schematizing or idealizing international relations, let alone--as prewar Japanese diplomats and politicians had--giving up on developing an accurate understanding of the issue by simply dismissing it as too complex to understand.

Available on Open Research Library:

https://openresearchlibrary.org/content/66b81723-42fd-4b88-941d-2f88c07b81ea

View original content:

SOURCE Kreab K.K.