GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT SPONSORED FAU OWLS EARNS "FINAL FOUR" SPOT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management has proudly sponsored the Florida Atlantic University Owls over the past year and a half and is ecstatic that they have achieved their first ever March Madness spot in their win against the Memphis Tigers on March 19th. Global Wealth Management looks forward to continuing to sponsor their athletics department throughout 2023 and hopes to continue to see their athletes excel under their sponsorship.

Global Wealth Management sponsored Florida Atlantic University Owls advance to Final Four

About Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management (GWM) is an independent Fort Lauderdale-based investment management firm that specializes in retirement income and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. GWM is led by financial investment advisors Andrew M. Costa and Grant Conness, their firm caters to a wide array of clients in South Florida and throughout the nation. GWM's main office is located at 2810 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 101, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, call (954) 533-7144 or visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory (GWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. MAS and GWM are not affiliated entities. Any media logos and/or trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners and no endorsements by Florida State University is stated or implied. Global Wealth Management is a paying sponsor of Florida State University Athletics.

Contact: Hannah Myers

Global Wealth Management, Marketing Division

Phone: 954-533-7144

hannah@askglobalwealth.com

