BioCare, Inc. Named to 2023 Financial Times List of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

TEMPE, Ariz., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc., a leading specialty pharmaceutical distribution partner that provides distribution, specialty pharmacy, and logistics services, has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of " The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 ." The list, compiled by the Financial Times with research company Statista, ranks the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to providing exceptional service and solutions to our partners," said BioCare Inc. CEO Linda Matthews. "We are committed to bringing expanded offerings and strategies to our customers. Our goal is to continuously anticipate and exceed their evolving needs."

The data was collected via desk research in official sources like publicly available earning presentations, investor relations, websites, and annual reports. Across 20 countries, over 7,000 companies were examined.

To be included in the list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, a company had to meet the following criteria:

Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2018 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

Revenue of at least $1.5 million generated in 2021 (or currency value equivalent according to the average of the actual fiscal year).

An independent entity (not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).

Revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 that was primarily organic (ie "internally" stimulated).

Headquartered in one of 20 American countries. Companies from these countries were eligible to participate: Argentina , Belize , Bolivia , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Costa Rica , Dominican Republic , Ecuador , Guatemala , Honduras , Mexico , Nicaragua , Panama , Paraguay , Peru , the US, Uruguay , Venezuela .

The complete results of Financial Times "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023" can be found here

About BioCare

BioCare, Inc. comprises BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services, QRCare, a quality and regulatory consultancy service, and CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. The company was included on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list in 2022. For more information, please visit www.biocare-us.com .

