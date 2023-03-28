KANSAS RED CROSS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers Vote Unanimously to Join Teamsters Local 795

MANHATTAN, Kan., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the American Red Cross in Manhattan, Kansas voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 795. With these new members, there are now 80 Red Cross workers represented by the local union.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome more Red Cross workers to Local 795," said Jesse Castillo, President of Local 795 in Wichita. "Red Cross workers are critical in keeping our communities healthy and safe – and they deserve compensation and job security that reflects their essential work. I look forward to continuing to fight alongside Red Cross workers for improved wages, a voice on the job, and high-quality health care."

"Joining the Teamsters is one of the best things that Red Cross workers can do to ensure they have fair treatment and strong workplace protections. The new Local 795 members are joining a network of more than 1,700 other Red Cross workers across the United States who are represented by the Teamsters," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director.

Teamsters Local 795 represents 1,600 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Kansas.

