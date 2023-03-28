Athletes Charitable Attracts Top Professional Athletes and Decision Makers at NFL Combines

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes Charitable, a program designed by and for professional athletes, is creating quite the stir among professional athletes and decision makers alike. Hannibal Navies, former NFL player and current VP of Development for Athletes Charitable, attended the NFL Combines this year to speak with high-level executives, agents, and coaches within the NFL about the program.

At the NFL Combines, former University of Florida football safety and Athletes Charitable member, Trey Dean, made headlines with his impressive performance, solidifying his reputation as a top prospect in the upcoming draft. Dean also received this year’s East West Shrine Award at the East West Shrine all star game in Las Vegas. (PRNewswire)

Athletes Charitable plays a critical role in ensuring athletes can make the greatest possible impact in their community.

Athletes Charitable is a United Charitable program that empowers athletes to become social entrepreneurs so they can make a positive impact on the world and build upon their legacy. Providing resources, tools and expertise, Athletes Charitable helps athletes donate strategically, spearhead social initiatives, and create and manage their own charitable foundations, ensuring their philanthropic efforts are sustainable, compliant and impactful.

It's no wonder Athletes Charitable is gaining popularity; At the Combines, former University of Florida football safety and Athletes Charitable member, Trey Dean, made headlines with his impressive performance, solidifying his reputation as a top prospect in the upcoming draft. Dean also received this year's East West Shrine Award at the East West Shrine all star game in Las Vegas.

In addition to making an impact in sports, Athletes Charitable members are making major contributions to their communities off the field. Member Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic hosted a Top Golf fundraiser for A Platform Squared through his Carter Family Foundation. The event was attended by teammates, Head Coach Jamahl Mosley, team executives, and other Central Florida philanthropists, raising over $34,000 for STEM programs in Orange County Schools.

United Charitable CEO states, "It amazes me how our members do it all – not only are they professional athletes, but they also find the time to make the world a better place through social entrepreneurship."

As athletes continue to use their platforms to make a difference in the world, programs like Athletes Charitable play a critical role in ensuring that their efforts have the greatest possible impact.

About United Charitable

United Charitable guides individuals on their charitable journey through personalized support and custom solutions. Whether looking to donate strategically or spearhead a social initiative, United Charitable has the resources, tools and expertise to chart your path.

Athletes Charitable is a division of United Charitable designed by and for professional athletes, helping players get strategic, stay compliant and make sustainable service happen.

United Charitable is a boutique team of charitable experts with nationwide impact that guides individuals on their charitable journey through personalized support and custom solutions. Whether looking to donate strategically through a Donor Advised Fund or spearhead a social initiative through a Fiscally Sponsored Program, United Charitable has the resources, tools and expertise to chart your path. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Charitable