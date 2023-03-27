QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: ACEM SJTU shows steady improvement

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the thirteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, revealing the top universities in 54 academic disciplines, including three brand-new additions: Data Science, Marketing, and History of Art.The rankings are based on an independent comparative analysis of over 15,700 individual university programs taken by students at 1,594 universities in 93 countries and territories.

ACEM SJTU,Business and Management Studies ranked 32nd in the world and 1st in mainland China (PRNewswire)

A total of 99 universities from the mainland China are listed in the 2023 World University Rankings by subject, ranking third in the world, after the US (226) and the UK (109). Twenty-one universities from the mainland China are ranked among the world's top 50 in 123 subjects, according to QS, an international higher education research institute. Among them, Peking University, Tsinghua University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University ranked top three in the world's top 50 disciplines, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University ranked top 50 in 12 disciplines.

Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (ACEM) shows a steady improvement, with Business and Management Studies ranked 32nd in the world and 1st in mainland China, Accounting and Finance ranked 39th in the world and 3rd in mainland China, Statistics and Operations Research ranked 43rd in the world and 3rd in mainland China, and Economics and Econometrics ranked 56th in the world and 4th in the mainland.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject. This largest student-oriented subject ranking consists of five indicators: academic and employer reputation based on a global survey of 130,000 academics and 75,000 employers, research citations per paper, H-index, and international research network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University