Aadi Bioscience Presents Clinical Data from PRECISION 1 and AMPECT Trials at the Society of Gynecological Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that it presented data from its PRECISION 1 and AMPECT trials in two posters at the Society of Gynecological Oncology (SGO) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place March 25-28, 2023, in Tampa, FL.

"We are pleased to present additional data with nab-sirolimus from our AMPECT trial and highlight our PRECISION 1 trial at SGO 2023, which is the premier medical meeting focused on advancing research for gynecologic cancer," said Loretta Itri, MD., Chief Medical Officer of Aadi Bioscience.

The details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: "Phase 2, multicenter, open-label basket trial of nab-sirolimus for patients with malignant solid tumors harboring pathogenic inactivating alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes (PRECISION I)"

Date and Time: Sunday, 3/26/2023, 2:00-3:00 PM

Session: Poster Session 1

Poster Number: 401

Title: "Response to treatment with nab-sirolimus among patients with primary uterine PEComa: A sub analysis from AMPECT"

Date and Time: Sunday, 3/26/2023, 2:00-3:00 PM

Session: Poster Session 1

Poster Number: 327

The Society of Gynecological Oncology Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer is the premier educational and scientific event for those who treat and care for women with gynecologic cancer. Abstracts and full session details are available through the SGO Annual Meeting planner: Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer | SGO .

The SGO posters are available on the investor relations page of the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations. Aadi received FDA approval and has commercialized FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi has also initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on the Company's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the business of Aadi Biosciences that are not a description of historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's current beliefs and expectations; anticipated future growth; the potential commercialization of FYARRO in the tumor agnostic oncology market; expectations regarding management performance following the leadership transition; and the Company's potential as a commercial precision oncology company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those associated with uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of FYARRO in additional indications, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials for additional indications; the risk that unforeseen adverse reactions or side effects may occur in the course of commercializing, developing and testing FYARRO; and risks related to collaborations with third-parties.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in Aadi's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed November 9, 2022, and elsewhere in Aadi's reports and other documents that Aadi has filed, or will file, with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Aadi undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

