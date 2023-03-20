TEAMSTERS TO YOUNGKIN: HANDS OFF HISTORY

Virginia Governor Wages Politically Motivated Attack on Labor Curriculum

RICHMOND, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters, labor allies, and constituents are protesting hearings by the Virginia Department of Education about proposed changes to eliminate labor history from the Commonwealth educational curriculum.

"This is yet another attempt by extremist reactionaries to bring their culture wars into our children's classrooms. The Governor needs to stop trying to force his anti-union agenda down our throats, and focus on what's best for Virginians," said James Wright, President of Teamsters Local 822 in Norfolk and International At-Large Vice President. "Our schools should not be used for his political sideshows."

Recently there has been a groundswell of public sector union organizing in the Commonwealth. In February, Richmond municipal workers filed for an election to join Teamsters Local 322, while Richmond Public Schools principals recently voted to become members of Teamsters Local 592.

Teamsters spoke out at hearings in Jamestown, Mt. Vernon, and Charlottesville on behalf of all working families across Virginia and in defense of the untold sacrifices made by working people throughout U.S. history.

"There is a bond between the civil rights movement and the labor movement," said Bryan Peyton, President of Teamsters Local 322 and Political Director of Joint Council 83. "If this is removed from the curriculum, it will be doing all of us a disservice! Local union board members, political coordinators, shop stewards, and activists have come together to push back."

Teamsters and other trade unionists will protest the next hearing on proposed curriculum changes on Tuesday, March 21, at the Robert Russa Moton Museum in Farmville, Va. The school board will vote in April on whether to adopt the changes.

