CoImmune Obtains License to IL-18 Armored CAR Technology

DURHAM, N.C., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoImmune, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company working to redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class cellular immunotherapies, today announced it has exercised its option to obtain an exclusive license in the CD19-targeted, allogeneic cell therapy field to IL-18 Armored Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) technology under a prior agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company plans to couple the technology with allogeneic Cytokine Induced Killer (CIK) cells to launch the clinical development of CMN-008 (Armored CAR-CIK cells) with CD19 as the initial target in B-cell malignancies.

"We are pleased to obtain an exclusive license in the CD19-targeted, allogeneic cell therapy field to IL-18 Armored CAR technology developed by the renowned researchers at MSK that significantly strengthens our position as a leader in the field of immuno-oncology," said Charles Nicolette, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CoImmune. "As we advance towards the clinical development of a new investigational product with this technology in combination with our proprietary CIK cells, it is important to note that this is not simply another CD19 program. We are preparing to launch the first corporate-sponsored Armored CAR-CIK trial for a B-cell malignancy, and we believe this is an opportunity to dramatically change the therapeutic model to a potential outpatient procedure."

CoImmune designed CMN-008 using a highly potent proprietary CAR-CD19/IL-18 construct co-developed with MSK scientists. The CIK cells are genetically modified using a non-viral bicistronic vector encoding both CAR-CD19 and IL-18 that ensures all CAR+ cells are IL-18+. CMN-008 is manufactured from healthy donor cells requiring minimal tissue match to the patient and is more cost effective to produce than autologous CAR-T therapies.

"Traditional CAR-T therapies require preconditioning lymphodepletion prior to administration which frequently results in infection complications requiring hospitalization," said Renier J. Brentjens, M.D., Ph.D., Deputy Director and Chair of Medicine, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, who previously developed the IL-18 Armored CAR technology at MSK. "In animal models evaluating IL-18 Armored CAR technology, there was an increase in durability of responses and anti-tumor activity without requiring lymphodepletion, which could be a real game changer and warrants further evaluation."

CoImmune intends to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for CMN-008 in mid-2023 followed by the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About CoImmune, Inc.

CoImmune is a privately held, clinical stage immuno-oncology company that will redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class cellular immunotherapies. Our allogeneic CAR-CIK technology platform for liquid and solid tumors is a variation on CAR-T therapy that promises enhanced efficacy with greatly reduced toxicity. Our autologous RNA-loaded dendritic cell technology for solid tumors uses amplified total tumor mRNA to program highly engineered dendritic cells to generate immune responses against neoantigens without the need to identify them. For more information visit www.coimmune.com.

