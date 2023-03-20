3 DOORS DOWN ANNOUNCES AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST CANDLEBOX

Away From The Sun To Be Played In Its Entirety + All The Hits!

3 Doors Down Stars In Television's Most Successful Nationally Syndicated Music-Driven Series, THE SONG March 25

Check Out The Tour Announce Video HERE

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, 3 Doors Down celebrates its sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by hitting amphitheaters in major markets across the US for the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour, produced by Live Nation. The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits. Artist Presale and VIP Packages are available beginning March 21 at 10am local time. The general onsale for the tour begins Friday, March 24 at 10am local time and will be available HERE .

Away From The Sun features "Here Without You," which reached No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the US. The lead single, "When I'm Gone," peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, becoming one of the longest-running number-one singles.

Special guest Candlebox will be supporting 3 Doors Down on the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour for what is slated to be the band's last US tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year by Round Hill Records.

Candlebox will also perform at 3 Doors Down's 18th Annual "The Better Life Foundation Concert" this fall. The event will take place at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC, on October 21. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe. For more information about The Better Life Foundation, click HERE.

"Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country's service members," shares 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold. "We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans." Arnold continues, "The show we are planning will be next level this year. It's going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I've been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.."

3 Doors Down will also star in Season IV of television's most successful nationally syndicated music-driven series, THE SONG, on March 25. THE SONG takes a quintessential look at the indelible legacies of celebrated recording artists and the music that made them famous. THE SONG airs on major network affiliates in 150 markets across the country. Click HERE for more information.

AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

**Not a Live Nation Date

06.14 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion 06.16 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park 06.17 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 06.21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill 06.23** Dubuque, IA Q Casino 06.24** Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel 06.28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center 06.30 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion 07.01 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater 07.05** Traverse City, MI Cherry Festival 07.07** Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center 07.08** Grantville, PA Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course 07.13** Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento 07.15** Costa Mesa, CA Orange County Fair 07.16** Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort 07.18 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre 07.20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre 07.21** Fort Hall, ID Shoshone-Bannock Casino 07.23** Great Falls, MT Voyagers Stadium 07.25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium 07.27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest 07.28 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater 08.04 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena 08.05 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater 08.09 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP 08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove 08.12** Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair 08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater 08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater 08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park 08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square 08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater 08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park 09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium 09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre 09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre 09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena 09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater 09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place 09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds 09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater 09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater 09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land 10.21** Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee

3 DOORS DOWN

Formed in 1996, Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet's many accolades include selling more than 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including "Songwriter of the Year." Their debut, The Better Life, became certified seven times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite." Away From The Sun has been certified five times platinum. In 2023, to celebrate the anniversary of Away From The Sun, the band will play all the songs from the album and all their hits in Amphitheaters across the US.

