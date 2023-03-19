AMDA now offering new Acting for Camera program with more options for students to customize their education

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDA College of the Performing Arts is pleased to announce the launch of their new BFA Acting for Camera program in Los Angeles. Starting this summer, the program will offer students a wide range of training for film, television, stage, social media, and new media, with numerous opportunities to gain production and performance experience. Training includes development in skills considered integral to on-camera performance such as: content creation, improvisation, movement, combat, voice acting, as well as explorations of various film and TV acting genres. Students will learn to work and perform within a collaborative production process and develop original projects culminating in a showcase production in Los Angeles. In addition to AMDA's Associate's degree and Certificate offerings in Acting for Camera, students can now earn their BFA within this exciting and industry-relevant discipline. Students will be able to transfer credits from the AOS and Certificate into the BFA, allowing them to follow a NY to LA track in their educational journey. Additionally there is an accelerated option where students can complete this program in 2.5 years. As always, it has been AMDA's mission to best prepare its students for success in life and in the industry they choose to work in. Part of this mission is accomplished through the unique flexibility that students have in tailoring their academic experience to their goals. Applications for the new program are now open for the Summer and Fall 2023 semesters.

Los Angeles campus classroom film shoot (PRNewswire)

Part of this mission is accomplished through the unique flexibility that students have in tailoring their academic experience to their goals.

About AMDA

AMDA College of the Performing Arts has campuses in the two entertainment capitals of the world: New York City and Hollywood. Founded in 1964, AMDA has been training emerging performing artists in musical theatre, acting, and dance for nearly 60 years and AMDA's training has been adopted as the gold standard of performing arts education by colleges and universities throughout the country, and indeed throughout the world. Notable AMDA graduates include Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, In the Heights musical film adaptation), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Take Me Out), Ray Fisher (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League), Riwan Manji (Schitt's Creek), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black), Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey, Judging Amy).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMDA College of the Performing Arts