FTX Debtors Share Summary Presentation of the Filed Schedules and SOFAs

Presentation Intended to Aid Stakeholders in Review of the Schedules and SOFAs

WILMINGTON, Del., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), and its affiliated debtors (together, the "FTX Debtors") today announced that they provided the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors with a presentation summarizing the filed Schedules and SOFAs. The presentation will be filed on the docket in the Chapter 11 cases today.

This is the third in a series of presentations that the FTX Debtors have prepared for the benefit of all stakeholders. The FTX Debtors are providing this presentation as a helpful and informative way to assist stakeholders in their review of the voluminous information contained in the filed Schedules and SOFAs. The information contained in the presentation is disclaimed by the Global Notes accompanying the Schedules and SOFAs. The Schedules and SOFAs are unaudited and subject to potential adjustment, revisions and/or amendments, which may be material.

The presentation and information can be found on the docket of the chapter 11 cases and posted on the quick links section of the FTX Debtors Kroll site at https://cases.ra.kroll.com/FTX/.

Advisors

The FTX Debtors are represented by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as legal counsel and are assisted by Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC as financial advisor, Perella Weinberg Partners LP as investment banker, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP as special counsel and Landis Rath & Cobb LLP as Delaware counsel. The UCC is represented by Paul Hastings LLP as legal counsel, FTI Consulting as financial advisor, Jefferies LLC as investment banker and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP as Delaware counsel.

