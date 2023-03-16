Peakhill Capital expands credit business into U.S. through hiring of Sandor Biderman

BETHESDA, Md., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Peakhill Capital announced today that it has expanded its credit footprint into the United States. As part of its U.S. expansion plan, Peakhill has added a new managing partner, Sandor Biderman, to lead its U.S. credit operations and grow the company's North American credit reach. Biderman brings over thirty years of experience in loan origination, credit, and investment management. He will work alongside Harley Gold, Managing Partner of Peakhill Capital and Jonah Belkin, Managing Partner of Peakhill Equity Partners who will continue to be focused on overseeing the Company's investment strategies.

Prior to joining Peakhill, Biderman spent twelve years at Walker & Dunlop, where he was the Chief Production Officer, Proprietary Capital leading the firm's multifamily balance sheet lending program and joint venture with Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Over his career, he has closed over $10 billion of commercial real estate loans, preferred equity, and mezzanine financings at firms spanning Walker & Dunlop, Wachovia Securities and Latitude Funding.

Sandor Biderman said, "I am excited by the opportunity to partner with a dynamic group of individuals to build our high yield investment management business. The market is ripe with opportunities for nimble investors to provide capital to successful owner/operators who are facing a capital crunch from the dramatic rise in interest rates."

In his new role at Peakhill, Biderman will be responsible for continuing the company's U.S. expansion, with the goal of generating $300 million of high yield credit investments over the next 12 months. Initial focus will be subordinate preferred equity behind multifamily agency debt. Peakhill Equity Partners, Peakhill's opportunistic equity platform, has been active in the U.S. for over two years investing in development and value-add projects in major markets, including, New York, Dallas, and Miami.

Harley Gold said, "We are excited to have Sandor lead our expansion of our credit business into the U.S. His experience and client base gives us a lot of confidence to implement our strategy."

Jonah Belkin said, "We are delighted to welcome Sandor Biderman to Peakhill. Having already established a credit franchise in Canada as well as a U.S. equity business, we feel that launching a U.S. credit operation now is a natural step in our growth. Sandor's experience and expertise will position us well in this unique point in the credit cycle."





About Peakhill

Peakhill Capital is an asset manager that offers investors access to a direct lending platform and a joint venture equity program. Peakhill Capital is a full service direct lender across the full capital stack on all asset types across Canada, and is also a CMHC approved lender for multi-unit residential term, construction and affordable programs. Peakhill Equity Partners is its equity division, focused on joint venture equity investments in Canada and the U.S. Peakhill Equity Partners seeks to identify investment opportunities with superior risk-adjusted returns through the capital structure.

View original content:

SOURCE Peakhill Capital