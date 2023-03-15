Montclair Hospitality Group Partners with Famed Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto to Launch New Dining Concepts

**The First of Many Upcoming Endeavors Includes a New MHG and Morimoto led

Restaurant Concept in Partnership with Fortress Development

for InterContinental Hotel – Bellevue at the Avenue**

MONTCLAIR, N.J., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montclair Hospitality Group (MHG) the chef-driven, global hospitality company focused on curating the world's leading dining concepts, today announces an exclusive partnership with famed Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. Known around the world as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, Chef Morimoto has garnered popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. He has effectively created a signature style and positioned himself as one of today's foremost chefs. MHG and Morimoto's new restaurant partnership will include a new restaurant to anchor Fortress Developments new InterContinental Hotel – Bellevue at the Avenue, bringing a new Morimoto concept to Northwest America with plans for a luxury sushi dining concept.

(PRNewswire)

The partnership between MHG and Chef Morimoto comes on the heels of exciting 2023 milestones for the leading hospitality group. Founded in 2014 by Luck Sarabhayavanija, the team at MHG has plans for explosive growth and with exciting announcements already made this year. Most recently MHG announced the appointment of new CEO Joey Simons who has assembled a team that resembles a who's who of the culinary world. In February the group opened its new pastaRAMEN brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey to much acclaim, featuring Chef Robbie Felice's popular take on Wafu Italian cuisine. The partnership with Iron Chef Morimoto comes in addition to upcoming MHG concepts and planned launches across the country.

Commenting on MHG's upcoming joint venture with Chef Morimoto, MHG's Founder and Chief Business Officer Luck Sarabhayavanija said, "This dream partnership with Chef Morimoto furthers MHG's mission to collaborate with the world's leading talent to provide our guests with extraordinary experiences. MHG will continue to build on this momentum creating exciting new brands, working alongside the best of the best in our industry! "

Adding to this sentiment Joey Simons, MHG's CEO said, "I am delighted to bring the partnership between MHG and Chef Morimoto to fruition and also with our partners at Fortress Development. MHG was chosen to execute the project among a who's who of the hospitality world. Our commitment to excellence and our unique culinary talent gives MHG a heads-up among our peers. The sky is the limit as we continue our work with Chef Morimoto and the teams at Fortress and InterContinental Hotel – Bellevue at the Avenue."

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto has created a bridge between the culinary traditions of his native Japan and the American palate, bringing intense excitement, exquisite technique, and perfectly balanced flavors to countless diners throughout the world. Chef Morimoto has received numerous accolades for his cuisine and aesthetic, including several appearances on San Pellegrino's "Top 100 Restaurants in the World" list, a James Beard Foundation Award, a Michelin Star, and was named as one of the "Best U.S. Restaurants" by Food & Wine. He has authored two cookbooks including Mastering The Art of Japanese Home Cooking, and Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking, which won two International Association of Culinary Professionals awards, including the Julia Child Award.

With details still in the works, the new MHG-led dining experience will center around an all-new Morimoto global sushi experience and with menu and restaurant design forthcoming.

Commenting on the partnership with MHG and InterContinental Hotel – Bellevue at the Avenue Chef Morimoto said, "I am thrilled with our new partners at MHG and the freedom of creativity the partnership brings. I am even more excited to now bring a Morimoto experience to Washington since opening Momosan in 2019. I am inspired by the classic beauty of the American North West and to be able to serve my take on contemporary Japanese cuisine to the discerning Bellevue community.

For more information visit: MontclairHospitalityGroup.com

ABOUT MONTCLAIR HOSPITALITY GROUP

Montclair Hospitality Group (MHG), founded by Luck Sarabhayavanija in 2014, is a chef driven, global hospitality company focused on curating the world's leading dining concepts, restaurant brands and critically acclaimed culinary experiences. MHG currently boasts popular restaurant brands including Ani Ramen House, Mochinut, pastaRAMEN (by James Beard nominated Chef Robbie Felice) and Kai Yang . Having recently appointed Joey Simons as CEO, and with Simons building a newly expanded leadership team, MHG has assembled a group encompassing a who's who of the culinary world. New restaurant concepts in the works include collaborations with some of the world's most renowned chefs including a new global dining concept with famed Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto and MM Management LLC.

Working to disrupt the food and beverage industry, the MHG team creates high-touch brand experiences that are rooted in service and design to transport guests on a unique culinary journey and to places both familiar and extraordinary. MHG currently operates in New York, New Jersey, California, Miami and with plans for expansion with new concepts in Boston, Massachusetts, Las Vegas, Nevada and Bellevue, Washington. For more information visit: https://www.montclairhospitalitygroup.com.

ABOUT IRON CHEF MASAHARU MORIMOTO

Chef Masaharu Morimoto — known to millions as the star of Iron Chef and Iron Chef America — has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients. Since 1998, Morimoto has competed on the Japanese television show, Iron Chef and also appeared on the Food Network's Iron Chef America. Chef Morimoto currently has 19 restaurants around the world. His first cookbook, Morimoto: The New Art of Japanese Cooking (2007), won two IACP awards (in the "Chef's and Restaurants" category and the "First Book: The Julia Child Award") and it was nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award. His second cookbook, Mastering The Art of Japanese Cooking (2017), introduces readers to the healthy, flavorful, surprisingly simple dishes favored by Japanese home cooks. Keep up with Chef Morimoto. For more information visit: www.ironchefmorimoto.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Montclair Hospitality Group