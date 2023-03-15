Community Brands launches IMPACT Project (and Awards) Honoring Volunteers

Submissions are open: Do you have the most inspiring volunteer story of the year?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools, announces the launch of The Community Brands Impact Project. This exciting new initiative is designed to celebrate the incredible community outreach and volunteer accomplishments of our customers, employees, and partners. Awards will be presented for select stories during a live event.

2023 is "The Year of the Volunteer" at Community Brands. Both internally and externally, our goal is to encourage increased volunteerism and recognize the people giving their time, energy, and resources to make a positive IMPACT. We'll highlight as many powerful stories of successful volunteer events, goals, or milestones as we can gather, and to cast a wide net, we're asking for participant submissions with details about their community outreach efforts during the past year.

"Volunteers change the world! We take community seriously so it's an honor to recognize the good works of our amazing customers and spread some inspiration along the way," said Jennifer Lee, President of Associations & Events division, Community Brands. "Community Brands strives to transform the way people work, so they can focus on what really matters. We're proud to support so many hugely effective organizations and their missions."

The "Share your story" link has provided questions to prompt a brief paragraph explaining the highlights of the specific volunteer project experience. The survey closes at midnight on March 31, 2023.

The IMPACT Project volunteer stories and photos will be shared throughout the campaign and a special panel will select several IMPACT Project entries as our Most Impactful Volunteers of 2023. Unique categories will be announced in the coming weeks. At a virtual event on Friday, April 21, 12pm ET, winners will be announced. Each winner will receive a special award to honor their impact in the community.

The submission form – and more information – is available on the Community Brands IMPACT Project website. Share your story.

