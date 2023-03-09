REBBL Brings Wellness to it's Elixir Portfolio with Two New Juice-Based Innovations Powered by Aquamin™

Introducing REBBL Wellness with Aquamin Red Algae — The First of Its Kind

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL® , an organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand, brings total wellness and gut health to its portfolio with new no added sugar Wellness Elixir innovations, Tropical Greens and Berry Roots. The two new juice-based elixirs utilize a holistic approach to wellness by harnessing the power of Aquamin™, a mineralized marine-sourced red algae.

"REBBL Wellness Elixirs deliver one-of-a-kind functionality with a phenomenal taste experience," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of REBBL. "The infusion of Aquamin™ red algae enables REBBL to deliver nutrients and gut-health with added benefits in a natural and delicious way."

Crafted using Aquamin™, REBBL Wellness Tropical Greens and Berry Roots Elixirs are juice-based formulations optimized for gut health and a daily immunity-boosting punch. Sustainably sourced from the coastal shores of Iceland, Aquamin™ offers a unique marine multi-mineral complex with bioactive calcium, magnesium, and other key trace minerals.

Wellness Tropical Greens

Made with only the highest quality ingredients straight from the source, a blend of tropical fruits like pineapple, orange, passionfruit, spinach, and cucumber with a twist of lime delivers a bright, refreshing flavor at only 80 calories per bottle.

Wellness Berry Roots

Formulated with zinc gluconate to support immunity, Berry Roots offers a blend of antioxidant packed blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry with beets and carrots that produces a sweet, refreshing flavor with nourishing benefits and only 70 calories per bottle.

Highlights for both drinks include:

Juice-based with only naturally occurring sugars, less than most ready-to-drink juices

Zinc for immune support

4,700mg of Aquamin™ red algae to support bone, joint, and gut health

REBBL's new Wellness Elixirs will be available in convenient 12 oz, ready-to-drink varieties for $4.99 at grocery retail partners nationwide later this year.

About REBBL:

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, always organic, plant-based drink that provides authentic nourishment. We exist to empower all people to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to support a future without the exploitation of at-risk people and the planet. For more information, visit https://rebbl.co/ .

