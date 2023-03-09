Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on March 16, 2023

FELTHAM, England , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony Bucalo, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference to be held in New York, NY on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. An audio webcast of the fireside chat will be made available on Nomad Foods' website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

