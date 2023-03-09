EXPERT DERMATOLOGISTS PRESENT LATEST INFORMATION AT 2023 AAD ANNUAL MEETING

ROSEMONT, Ill. , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting will take place March 17-21 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. The meeting will feature more than 300 educational sessions on the latest information on skin, hair and nails, presented by more than 1,100 world-renowned experts in the field of dermatology.

The following news releases offer information from some of the noteworthy topics presented at the meeting:

Treatment Options for Pregnant Women Living with Eczema and Psoriasis

Research Suggests Connection Between Hair Loss in Women and Other Diseases

Could a Metal Implant Affect Your Skin?

How Climate Change and Wildfire Smoke Can Impact the Skin

Media who meet the Academy's Press Guidelines and would like to attend the 2023 AAD Annual Meeting must register on-site at the press office, located in Room 263 of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, or 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, through Monday, March 20. The Press Office is not open on Tuesday, March 21.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,800 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org . Follow @AADskin on Facebook , Pinterest and YouTube and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

Editor's note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.

View original content:

SOURCE American Academy of Dermatology