Women in 3D Printing Partners With Hivebrite to Launch Global Online Community to Drive Diversity in the Additive Manufacturing Industry

NEW YORK and PARIS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women in 3D Printing , a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, supporting and inspiring women using additive manufacturing technologies, chooses Hivebrite's community management and engagement platform to scale its growth and impact.

Women in 3D Printing supports the creation and evolution of an additive manufacturing industry that reflects the diverse world in which it operates.

Through personal interviews, shared experiences, and industry resources, the volunteer-led nonprofit has become a global movement. It is one of the largest communities in the 3D printing industry and encourages people of all backgrounds and identities to join.

Revolutionizing How Businesses Operate

The global 3D printing market was valued at USD 13.84 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Various industries are widely adopting the technology as a part of their digital transformation journey. From product design to prototyping and so much more, 3D printing technology is revolutionizing how businesses run on a daily basis by making operations more accessible, safer, faster, and much more efficient.

Women in 3D Printing Founder Nora Touré witnessed the colossal potential of the technology to improve lives and businesses. Intending to make the technology more accessible and the industry more diverse, she started a blog to elevate the voices and share the expertise of women working in the additive industry.

Elevating the Voices and Sharing the Expertise of Women Worldwide

The blog's success was phenomenal. Inspired by its content, professionals worldwide began to reach out to each other, hold events, and share ideas related to the additive industry.

To sustain and accelerate its momentum and impact, Women in 3D Printing decided to launch an official community to facilitate connections and conversations between people related to 3D printing on a global scale.

The community has over 30,000 members and needed a platform to support its 75 chapters and affinity groups worldwide. Previously, each group worked in a silo with little contact with the broader community. It was challenging to align individual groups with the organization's overall mission.

After demo-ing several platforms in the community management space and extensively comparing features, Women in 3D Printing determined that Hivebrite was the best fit for its needs.

With Hivebrite's Group module, each group can now operate independently within a centralized platform—enhancing the potential of each group's impact.

Volunteers can now post news, organize events, share resources, generate group analytic reports, and create forum discussions specific to their group—all while giving the core team visibility on their activities and results. The core team can share events and content from different groups within the wider community to boost reach and impact.

"Greater visibility on the initiatives of our chapters means we can better support them and that they can better collaborate with each other. With Hivebrite's platform, we eliminate geographical and generational barriers, enabling professionals with varying levels of expertise and experience to interact, share ideas, and build relationships to grow personally and professionally. By uniting professionals and raising awareness of the different profiles working in 3D printing, we can work collectively to encourage more people to join the space and make it more diverse." Nora Touré, Founder, Women in 3D Printing

Driving Gender Equity in an Innovative Space

The Hivebrite-powered community is now the primary mode of connection and communication for all members globally. It centralizes all members, communication, resources, and tools in one online space.

Connecting people and encouraging meaningful relationships is facilitated by the interactive directory that allows members to quickly and easily search for peers based on expertise, experience, and location.

Members from different geographies, commodities, and sectors can send direct messages to others to grow their network, exchange ideas, share career opportunities, and share and access resources via the resource center.

"From healthcare and construction to fashion and agriculture, 3D printing technology is revolutionizing industries worldwide. We are excited to partner with this incredible community driving gender equity in such an innovative space. With Hivebrite's platform, the community will be able to create quality engagement initiatives to leverage its members' passion, expertise, and experience to help close the industry's gender gap on a global scale." Dilianna C. Bustillos, Senior Director of Customer Success, Hivebrite

About Hivebrite

Hivebrite is an all-in-one community management and engagement platform.

It empowers organizations to launch, manage, and grow fully branded private communities. Hivebrite is completely customizable and provides all the tools needed to strengthen community engagement.

Over 800 organizations worldwide, including American Heart Association, JA Worldwide, WWF, the University of Notre Dame, and NYSE, use Hivebrite to create and engage vibrant communities.

